Increasing acceptance of Soluble Fibre Market in Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceutical application is paving the way for the growth of the Market

Pune, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Soluble Fiber Market size was valued at USD 3,301.31 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 4,546.47 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Soluble dietary fibres are defined as fibers that disperse in water to form a gel-like substance. These fibers form viscous gels in the gastrointestinal tract and have the capacity to impede the passage of food from the stomach to the intestine. Fibers of this type are abundant in fruits and vegetables, legumes, and oats. Soluble dietary fibers boost colonic health by stimulating bifidobacterial or lactobacillus growth in the gut, coronary artery health, and reduces cholesterol and glucose levels.

Increasing Applications of Soluble Fibers in Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceutical

Soluble dietary fibers are added to foods to improve colon health, as well as bifidobacterial or lactobacillus stimulation in the gut, coronary artery health, cholesterol reduction, and glucose metabolism. Furthermore, soluble dietary fibers aid weight loss and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. The rise in consumer awareness of value-added products, as well as the advancement of developing countries, will create more chances for the soluble fiber market to grow. However, in the near future, worldwide and domestic food safety standards may pose a significant obstacle to the soluble fiber market's growth.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Soluble Fiber market analysis include Roquette Frères., Batory Foods, Tate & Lyle, Taiyo International, Shimizu Chemical Corporation, Taiyo Kagaku India Pvt Ltd, TIC Gums, Inc., Shandong Guangming Super Refractory Fiber Co., Ltd, Nexira SAS, Nestlé, Emsland Group, Vippy Industries Ltd., ADM, FENCHEM, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Fiberstar, Cargill, Incorporated., Wacker Chemie AG, Psyllium Labs LLC, DuPont, and Jiangsu Huachang (Group) Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact on the Soluble Fiber

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the food and beverage industry, and the soluble fibers market's growth. The installation of steps to stop the virus's spread has worsened the situation and harmed the growth of various industries. The market has been harmed by the abrupt loss of operational efficiencies and value chain disruptions caused by the rapid closure of national and international borders.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Type, the market is bifurcated into Inulin, Pectin, Polydextrose, Beta-Glucan, Others. The market is dominated by the inulin segment. Inulin is a soluble fiber that can be found in a variety of plants. Wheat, onions, garlic, bananas, leeks, artichokes, chicory roots, and asparagus are among the fruits, vegetables, and herbs used to extract inulin. Chicory roots are a common source of inulin for medicinal purposes. Weight reduction, constipation, diarrhea, and diabetes are all treated with inulin.

On the basis of Source, the market is divided into Cereals & Grains, Nuts & Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Others. The cereals and grains segment currently has the largest market share. Soluble fibers are produced from a variety of cereals and grains, including wheat, barley, oat, rye, and corn. Wheat bran, which is the outer covering of the whole wheat grain, is high in prebiotics. Wheat bran can aid with digestive issues like gas, cramps, and stomach pain. Oats have a lot of soluble fibre in them.

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Functional Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others. The market is dominated by the food and beverage industry. Soluble fibers are employed in a variety of ways in the food and beverage sector. These soluble fibers can be found in a variety of items such as dairy, bakery, protein bars, cereal bars, beverages, confectionery, ice cream, sweets, soft drinks, bread, and cereal-based products. Inulin, polydextrose, pectin, and dextrins are soluble fibers that are used to substitute fat and sugar in diets.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the greatest market share in the insoluble dietary fiber industry, followed by Europe. The United States leads the soluble dietary fiber market, followed by Canada. This is attributed to an increase in health consciousness among Americans, and an increase in demand for functional foods. Europe is the second-largest region in terms of soluble fiber market share.

Recent Developments:

In May 2021, Tate & Lyle has increased its award-winning PROMITOR Soluble Fiber line. The company will launch two additional liquid versions of PROMITOR as part of the expansion, namely PROMITOR Soluble Fiber W and PROMITOR Soluble Fiber 90L. These versions are specifically developed to generate beverages, confectioneries, and bars with less sugar and calories, as well as fiber fortification, while preserving exceptional taste, texture, and consumer experience.

