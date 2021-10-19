Hetherington Group & Dakota State University Announce New OSINT Academy

WANAQUE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakota State University and Hetherington Group are proud to announce the commencement of OSINT Academy-a collaborative cybersecurity training initiative funded by the National Security Agency. The Academy aims to augment the U.S. national cybersecurity workforce by offering learner-centric, competency-focused education to transitioning military members, first responders, and other interested persons. Classes will focus on the tradecraft of open source intelligence (OSINT) gathering and analysis, and dark web investigations.

"We are honored to be chosen by the National Security Agency to bolster our national security by providing free cybersecurity training to men and women interested in open source intelligence," said Cynthia Hetherington, president of Hetherington Group. "Registration is now open and limited, so we encourage folks to visit the website today and enroll in this incredible opportunity."

Students will be trained in best practices for OSINT and dark web investigations; learn how to identify, acquire, and preserve evidence; and develop investigative processes for traditional hard disk drives, IoT devices, cloud-based accounts, the dark web, and social media platforms.

"The goal of the OSINT Academy is to train existing professionals in OSINT and dark web investigations. Partnering with Hg takes our academic programs and research and tailors them to law enforcement and military," said Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, VP of Research and Economic Development at Dakota State University. "Cynthia Hetherington and Hg are national leaders in OSINT, partnering with them advances our program and extends our reach."

Hetherington Group

With over two decades of expertise, Hetherington Group is a leader in investigative due diligence, corporate intelligence, and cyber investigations. We track down and expose vital data on national and international investigations; train thousands of investigators in the public and private sectors annually; and share our expertise in this increasingly data-intensive, cyber focused-world through the publication of an industry newsletter and recognized investigative reference books.

Dakota State University (DSU)

Dakota State University's Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences offers elite training in the latest tech alongside a stellar foundation of critical thinking, problem-solving, and team-building skills that, unlike the latest device or app, will never be obsolete. DSU has Center of Academic Excellence designations from the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DSU's Digital Forensics Lab is a regional resource for law enforcement agencies and businesses, who have been victimized by cyber criminals.

National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity

The National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) program is managed by the National Cryptologic School at the National Security Agency. Federal Partners include the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Institute of Standards and Technology/National Initiative on Cybersecurity Education, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense Office of the Chief Information Officer, and US Cyber Command.

