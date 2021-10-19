InSite Property Group Acquires a Storage Etc. Property in Tacoma, WA

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing their growth in the Tacoma, WA region, InSite Property Group announces the acquisition of Storage Etc. in Tacoma's Lakewood neighborhood.

InSite's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry, notes, "SecureSpace Lakewood is situated four miles southwest of our recently-acquired SecureSpace Parkland Tacoma store and both facilities compliment each other nicely. The Lakewood location is equidistant from the two nearest freeway exits and central to all the area's residential traffic flow. Our comprehensive renovation plans, paired with the city's focus on continued improvements occurring along Pacific Highway, will catalyze the momentum already occurring at this highly-occupied addition to our portfolio."

Located at 12611 Pacific Highway Southwest, the property offers 52,890 SF of drive-up and interior units, and 35 rentable parking spots. The 100% single-story location has excellent visibility from both Interstate 5 and Pacific Highway, with 150,000+ vehicles passing by daily. The facility will be operated by InSite's wholly-owned management firm and rebranded as SecureSpace Lakewood.

SecureSpace Lakewood has previously been expanded three times - most recently in 2020 - and is currently 99% occupied. It is centrally-positioned in a trade area where all relevant facilities are highly occupied. The surrounding area is experiencing an influx of young professionals, augmenting the long-standing military presence at nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Extensive exterior updates will enhance the curb appeal and the leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace's signature contemporary style. As with all SecureSpace properties, free WiFi will be provided throughout and a contactless rental process will be implemented immediately.

SecureSpace Lakewood is open for business and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting https://SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Torrance, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has 49 stores operating and under construction. Please visit https://www.InsitePG.com to learn more.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Torrance, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self storage experience. All of our facilities provide the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit https://www.SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

Jake McMillan

(866) 521-8292

press@insitepg.com

https://insitepg.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.