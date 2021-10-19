Silva Injury Law Offering Free Uber, Lyft, and Cab Rides Over the Halloween Weekend in Turlock, CA

TURLOCK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is here, which means that Halloween will be upon us before we know it. While Halloween is a fun holiday when children can trick-or-treat and everyone can dress up, many people choose to spend the night out at bars or parties. Unfortunately, Halloween is a high-risk drinking holiday, and at Silva Injury Law, they are all too familiar with DUI car accidents . In an effort to keep the community safe and discourage their neighbors from drinking and driving, Silva Injury Law will offer free rides home over the Halloween weekend.

Their offer is simple: if you have too much to drink over the Halloween weekend, call an Uber, Lyft, or cab service for a ride home. Once you are safely home, send them your receipt, and they will reimburse the cost of your ride. It really is that easy. Silva Injury Law encourages you to make the responsible decision and they will reward you if you do.

To qualify for reimbursement:

Rides must be taken within the Turlock, CA metro area;

Rides must occur between 5:00 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2021, and 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2021; and

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

The sober rides campaign offer is:

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination,

Limited to one reimbursement per household,

Limited to a maximum reimbursement of $25.00 anywhere in the Turlock metro area, which includes a tip up to 10%, and

Limited to the first 60 submissions.

To submit your receipt and photo ID to Silva Injury Law, mail a photocopy to:

Silva Injury Law

2130 Geer Rd Suite A

Turlock, CA 95382

209-600-4389

The law firm will review the submissions on a first come first serve basis, and the first 60 people will receive reimbursements.

