Reencle Makes Composting Easy Through an Innovative Food Recycler

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reencle has announced that they will be running an Indiegogo campaign for their flagship food recycler. Reencle decomposes up to 2 lb of food waste in 24 hours and gives back 98% to nature with its organic additive mix. Early backers will get access to up to 28% off.

Reencle designed their food recycler to be a new ritual to fall in love with. In three easy steps, consumers will be able to compost the natural way. The first step is to add the Reencle organic additives and pour some water. The Reencle device will then go to work and keep the mix stimulated and active. Food waste may now be added and users can watch how Reencle devours this in just 24 hours.

No need to worry about foul odors as the device utilizes a three-tier filter system that controls odor and moisture. The organic additive eliminates the bacteria that generate bad smells during the natural fermentation and degradation process. Steam and refined air then goes through the mesh exhaust filter and a carbon filter absorbs the remaining odor using activated carbon.

Over 49,000 units have already been sold in Korea and Director Jinhwi Bang shared that "Food waste has become a serious environmental issue. By using the byproduct as fertilizer, we can avoid sending waste to sewers — or landfills where it will cause pollution and potential fires. Fortunately, many Korean consumers also showed great interest in environmental protection and Reencle recorded sales of 3,000 units in 2019, 6,000 units in 2020, and over 40,000 units in 2021. We are excited to have the opportunity to spread our impact worldwide."

Reencle is passionate about spreading the use of compost byproducts to nourish outdoor gardens. The company suggests maintaining a 1:4 ratio between byproduct & soil for happy, healthy plants. Save time, money, and the planet with Reencle.

For more information, go to https://reencleus.com/ and see the press kit for lifestyle and product assets.

