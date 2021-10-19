Urban Air Mobility Market is set to Grow to $15 Billion by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain’ has launched a new Electronics report of Urban Air Mobility Market Report 2020-2030: Forecasts by Platform (Air Taxi, Passenger Aerial Vehicle, Cargo Aerial Vehicle, and Air ambulance), Infrastructure (Charging station, Vertiports, Traffic Management), Operations (Piloted and Autonomous), Geography (Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/urban-air-mobility-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Visiongain has determined that in 2020 the global urban air mobility air taxi submarket will be worth $1.57B due to an anticipated increase caused by several key factors – PLUS this unique report informs you how the market will increase by 13.6% to $7.2 Bn in 2021. Also included is crucial market information and analysis through to 2030. Overall, there will be a CAGR of 8.95% during this market forecast period as market growth continues to strengthen.

key insights & Findings

What does the future hold for the Urban Air Mobility industry ?

? Where should you target your business strategy?

Which applications should you focus upon?

Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

Which company is likely to success and why?

What business models should you adopt?

What industry trends should you be aware of?

Global UAM market skyrocket growth is attributed to the maturity of connected infrastructure and digitalization which help service providers upgrading the mobility system to a completely new level – mobility will become “a truly connected system”.

Another driving force (macro-economic factor) behind the urban air mobility market across the developed nations is the ever-increasing per capita income: Luxembourg- 113,196, Switzerland: 83,716, US- 65,111, Singapore-63,987have very high per capita income, which gives their citizens high buying power. Also, joint R&D initiatives taken by aerospace giant’s help to bring down the cost of UAM and make it affordable for the users across developing regions as well.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/urban-air-mobility-market-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

The Visiongain report analyst commented

“The Americas Urban Air Mobility market is the dominant market across the globe, which is estimated to be valued US$ 5.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 11.3 billion by 2030, expanding at the CAGR of 6.6%. This significant growth is owing to the presence of aerospace players along with large tech companies in this region who are spending huge dollars on its R&D.”

Leading companies featured in the report who are developing urban air mobility include Airbus Group, The Boeing Company, Bell Helicopters, Embraer SA, Honeywell International, Inc., Joby Aviation, Pipistrel USA, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Volocopter GmbH, Zunum Aero Inc. and others

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

with our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Urban Air Mobility Market and leading companies . You will find data, trends, and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Aviation infrastructure Sector ; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.