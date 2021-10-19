Audience Town Welcomes Karl Vontz as Chief Marketing Officer

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience Town , the advertising platform for real estate, moving and home, announced today that it has hired Karl Vontz as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Vontz will oversee brand messaging and go-to-market strategy as the company rolls out new products and capabilities for advertisers.



“I’ve worked with Karl before, and he brings a wealth of experience at a moment when advertisers are recognizing the unique value of being able to reach consumers at the various stages of their moving journey,” said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. “Our platform is getting better every day, and I’m very happy to have Karl carrying out our message and strategy as we bring new technology to the world’s largest asset class.”

Karl Vontz brings more than 20 years of technology and advertising experience to his role at Audience Town. Prior to joining the company, Vontz served as VP of Brand Experience for Magnite (formerly Rubicon Project), where he oversaw global client experiences and brand messaging. Earlier, he helped achieve significant growth for essential industry publication Adweek and the American Association of Advertising Agencies, where he was responsible for educating the market on new technologies and connecting advertisers with technology providers and publishers.

“Movers are a unique audience, and Audience Town has built an incredible system for advertisers to reach and understand people in the process of buying and personalizing a new home,” Vontz said. “Technology has matured dramatically in recent years, allowing us to connect advertisers with their best prospective customers. It’s an exciting time to be joining the real-estate vertical.”

Audience Town has built the first advertising technology platform for real estate and home marketers looking to drive qualified leads and business outcomes. Real estate companies, home brands, CRM, and marketing agencies work with Audience Town to find their most qualified consumers and activate them across digital marketing channels.

