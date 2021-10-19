Youth INC appoints three new Directors to its Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth INC, a leading venture philanthropy nonprofit in New York City, is thrilled to welcome three new directors to its board. The elected members, Anu Aiyengar, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions, J.P. Morgan; Ken Prince, head of capital markets, Americas, Advent International; and Adrianne Shapira, managing director, Eurazeo, join a dynamic group of leaders providing strategic direction for continued growth and advancement of Youth INC’s work - building the capacity of its more than 75 nonprofit partners to create the strong and sustainable organizations required to help young people thrive.



Led by board co-chairs, Dhananjay Pai, president and COO, P. Schoenfeld Asset Management, and Wray Thorn, founder and CEO, Clear Heights Capital, Youth INC has sought and elected these leaders, each of whom brings unique insights, expertise, and a strong commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of New York City youth.

Anu Aiyengar co-heads J.P. Morgan’s global Mergers & Acquisitions business and has advised clients on nearly $1 trillion of announced transactions throughout her career. Anu has been recognized by American Banker as one of the “Most Powerful Women in Finance”, named to Barron’s list of the “Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance,” and is involved with several initiatives across J.P. Morgan and Wall Street to recruit, mentor and develop women. She is a guest lecturer at Harvard Business School and Chicago’s Booth School of Business as well as a sought-after speaker at business conferences. Aiyengar stated, “J.P. Morgan is proud to support Youth INC’s holistic approach to capacity building for grassroots nonprofits serving young people in New York City.”



Ken Prince, who leads Advent International’s capital markets, Americas activities, including new acquisition financings, for its portfolio companies, is responsible for managing and helping grow the firm’s relationships with investment banks, direct lenders, and investors. “Now more than ever, it is important to acknowledge and leverage our privilege for the betterment of our community,” said Prince. “Advent is proud to have launched a partnership with Youth INC’s nonprofit partner, Youth Action YouthBuild of East Harlem, to create opportunities for reciprocal learning and shared understanding. Students and staff have come together for mutually beneficial engagements, including a virtual town hall and career day. We are excited to build upon this strong momentum with investor clubs this fall.”

Adrianne Shapira leads Eurazeo’s Brands North America effort, the firm’s fifth investment division focused on high growth consumer and retail brands. Shapira has extensive consumer industry experience with over 20 years in finance and operating roles as well as various private and public Board seats. “At Eurazeo, we are committed to supporting organizations that provide today’s youth with access to education and resources. In these challenging and rapidly changing times, the need for innovative, committed leadership and solutions is paramount to ensure a better future for the next generations,” said Shapira. “We are proud to support Youth INC’s many initiatives, which align closely with Eurazeo’s focus on social inclusion as part of our ESG strategy and look forward to our multi-year partnership.”

Youth INC’s Board of Directors helps the organization fulfill its mission to empower organizations that serve youth development nonprofits. Learn more about its Board of Directors here.

About Youth INC



Youth INC is a network of 75+ of the best youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and maximum impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 200,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC’s $110 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact. To learn more, visit www.youthinc-usa.org.

