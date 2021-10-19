The Logistics Company Launches New Website to Reflect Brand Refresh

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Logistics Company, LLC (TLC) has revamped their website to commemorate their 25 years in business. With their marketing partner Martin Communications , TLC created a new brand look and brand message focusing on their industry involvement and many achievements. This updated brand is reflected in TLC's new website, https://www.tlc-inc.net.

A service-disabled, veteran-owned business, TLC operates principally in the Department of Defense market by providing superior logistics services at an economical value without ever compromising its core values of quality, ethics, and social responsibility. For 25 years, TLC has met client challenges and established a stellar reputation for strategy, development, implementation.

"We understand the importance of telling our story and our 25th anniversary is a wonderful opportunity to remind our team, our clients, and our partners of our mission and our principles," said TLC CEO Teresa Fletcher. "We know that our new website will do justice to the work we have done in the industry and set us up for continued success."

TLC's recently launched website presents updated information on the company's objectives, services, awards, qualifications, and leadership team. Aesthetically, the site offers enhanced graphics and a modern color palette. Functionality and user experience have been improved and maximized as well as its SEO capabilities.

About The Logistics Company

The Logistics Company exists to provide high-quality Base Operations and logistics support certified to ISO 9001:2015 standards. Our team of professionals brings technical expertise from both the military and industry, and is globally responsive to our customer requirements. We are a disabled veteran-owned government contractor focused on the health, welfare and safety of our employees, stakeholders, clients and the U.S. military. For over 25 years, we have provided smart, economical solutions for even the toughest projects with quality and integrity that produces mission success.

https://www.tlc-inc.net

About Martin Communications

Martin Communications, located in Raleigh, NC, is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm providing expert strategy, branding and advertising, social media, public relations and website design and development. Our full-service capabilities also include graphic design, copywriting, idea generation, and more. For over a decade, our unique culture and diverse, deep pool of talent has driven us to successfully deliver measurable results for businesses of all sizes in a broad array of industries. With roots in radio, television and newspaper, we know a thing or two about the importance of powerful messaging. For more information, visit us at thinkmartinfirst.com .

Media Contact

Jenny Burke

President, Martin Communications

919-621-1619

jenny@thinkmartinfirst.com

