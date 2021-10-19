Tetra Defense Announces TRAC, an Apprenticeship Program Within TetraU to Broaden Cybersecurity Education

Madison, WI, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Defense, the Madison-based cybersecurity software development and incident response firm announces an impactful addition to their TetraU education program. The Tetra Rotational Apprenticeship in Cybersecurity (TRAC) program is a year-long, paid apprenticeship that offers a unique opportunity for newcomers and aspiring security professionals, providing a new path for those who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to build a cybersecurity career.

Tetra’s Director of Education, Joseph Perry sees TRAC as “an essential component to lowering the barriers to entry for newcomers in cybersecurity and maintaining the gold standard established by Tetra’s team.” Already in association with several recent graduates and their institutions, TRAC will provide apprentices four twelve-week rotations within the Cyber Defense Operations, Restoration and Remediation, Forensic Analysis, and Incident Response teams respectively. During each rotation, apprentices will learn through classroom training, lab practice, on-the-job training, and shadowing.

Perry aims to “augment the great talent we already have here at Tetra through providing practical exposure to new professionals from expert cybersecurity mentors.” TRAC offers an in-the-field entry to the world of cybersecurity. It allows new graduates, career changers, and any other aspiring cybersecurity professionals to build valuable experience across multiple disciplines and prepare for a career as leaders in the industry. The apprentices will also benefit from the guidance of mentors — Tetra experts who have volunteered to help guide them through these complex technical roles.

“Tetra has set an incredibly high standard in terms of the quality of our team and our services. TetraU and programs like TRAC ensure we maintain our position as an industry leader,” notes Scott Holewinski, CEO of Tetra Defense. “Beyond that, we are opening a door to an entirely new group of individuals to the amazing opportunities that exist in cybersecurity. Through this program, they will have a jump start and a fantastic foundation on which to build their new careers. This is the part that we’re most passionate about.”

Applications are now open for the TRAC program, and individuals are encouraged to apply now to join Tetra’s fully remote team for an apprenticeship.

TRAC is among several programs within TetraU that set out to achieve a more accessible, equitable, and practical cybersecurity education for newcomers. In an effort to make an impact on the dedicated people ready to join cybersecurity, Tetra’s apprentices begin in Spring of 2022.

To apply to the TRAC program, visit www.tetradefense.com/join-our-team/