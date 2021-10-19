Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 21.09.30

| Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

Reims Cedex 2, FRANCE

October 19, 2021                        

  

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

  

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital 

Total number of voting rights
September 30, 20218.937.085 

Gross total voting rights:
15.428.289
Net* total voting rights:
15.368.802

 

                                                                                                                                                                     * Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

Attachment


Attachments

UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 30092021