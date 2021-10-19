The Future is Choice — GigSmart and Sedera Partner to Give Users More Options When It Comes to Managing Their Health

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigSmart, the modern staffing company connecting businesses in need of labor with available workers, today announced a partnership with Sedera, the leading membership-based, Medical Cost Sharing organization. By partnering with Sedera, GigSmart's 400,000 users have more freedom of choice to access, pay for, and manage their healthcare.

"With so many individuals interested in choosing how they participate in the American workforce, the need to provide them with innovative, non-traditional healthcare options is growing as well," said Rich Oakes, President of GigSmart. "Sedera and GigSmart's missions are very aligned. We want to empower people to take control over their lives, whether it be choosing how they want to work or how they want to access healthcare."

GigSmart's Get Workers app connects businesses to local workers who are sourced through its Get Gigs app. Through this partnership, Get Workers users are encouraged to sign up for Sedera Medical Cost Sharing memberships for their teams while Get Gigs users can access individual or family memberships.

Medical Cost Sharing is not insurance. Rather it is a community of like-minded individuals sharing each other's large and unexpected medical expenses. Sedera Members can use their preferred doctors and facilities as well as access services, such as telemedicine and second opinions for surgeries and new diagnoses, without a network.

"GigSmart is changing the way people access work opportunities. Sedera is changing the way people access healthcare. We're excited to partner together to give people more choices in two very important aspects of their lives," said Jamie Lagarde, CEO of Sedera. "Traditional healthcare insurance plans are expensive, especially for independent workers. We're giving business owners and workers access to cost-sharing plans that save them more money and give them more security when it comes to managing their health."

With Open Enrollment starting Nov. 1, 2021, uninsured GigSmart users can sign up for a medical cost-sharing membership through Sedera. Business owners interested in offering Sedera Medical Cost Sharing memberships to their teams can learn more by visiting sedera.com/teams/gigsmart, and individuals can learn more about individual and family memberships at sedera.com/individuals/gigsmart.

GigSmart's Get Workers and Get Gigs apps are available nationwide. To hire a worker, sign up for a Get Workers account on the GigSmart website at gigsmart.com or download the Get Workers app for iOS or Android. To become a worker, download the Get Gigs app for iOS or Android.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a staffing company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. GigSmart's apps, Get Workers and Get Gigs, connect businesses and residential users looking for labor with local workers. Available in all 50 states, GigSmart's staffing apps serve many industries including construction, manufacturing, food service, delivery services, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. Learn more at gigsmart.com.

About Sedera

Sedera is a non-profit Medical Cost Sharing organization that offers an innovative, non-insurance approach to managing large and unexpected health care costs. Through direct member-to-member sharing, Sedera Members belong to a community of like-minded individuals who are active and engaged participants in their health care decision-making, dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and are united by shared values. Learn more at sedera.com.

