CharmHealth, MedicalMine's Cloud-Based Health-Tech Platform, Launches Integrated Real Time Prescription Benefits With Electronic-Prescribing for Controlled Substances

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedicalMine Inc.'s CharmHealth suite of products is a leading comprehensive solution including Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management (PM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for independent medical practices.

Independent Clinics all over the country use CharmHealth to prescribe controlled substances to their patients, in compliance with regulations. CharmHealth has now rolled out the much sought-after Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefits (RTPB) solution, integrated within the eRx (Electronic-Prescription) module at the point of care. This delivers prescription price transparency and therapeutic alternatives that benefit patients and clinicians bringing greater efficiency, reduced costs, and increased patient satisfaction.

The Real-Time Prescription Benefits solution will enable friction-less doctor-patient interaction by enabling meaningful conversation at the point of care, enabling patients to save money, improving medication adherence, and reducing pharmacy callbacks or alternatives considered by patients without consulting with the physician.

CharmHealth's Real-Time Prescription Benefit enables clinicians to rapidly determine if a prior authorization is required, and view therapeutic alternatives including those that may not require prior authorization, all within their EHR workflow. "Accurate and effective prescription medications are the cornerstones of any medical provider's tool-chest. As a result, CharmHealth EHR strives to provide real-time solutions that aid that workflow, saving time and bringing economical alternatives to the patient. CharmHealth's RTPB used together with Electronic Prior Authorization and E-Prescribing, creates the ideal prescribing scenario and simplifies every prescription decision," says Pramila Srinivasan, CEO, MedicalMine Inc.

"A prescriber and patient conversation about prescription pricing in the moment of care can lead to better adherence," said Andrew Mellin, MD, VP, Chief Medical Information Officer at Surescripts. "Surescripts Real-Time Prescription Benefit arms MedicalMine prescribers with accurate information on prescription pricing and prior authorization requirements so that prescribers can make the best medication decisions with their patients."

CharmHealth is created by a California-based company, MedicalMine Inc., a leading cloud-based health IT platform for independent practices. CharmHealth's mission is to empower independent medical groups with clinical and financial technology tools that improve provider experience and patient outcomes.

CharmHealth's integrated cloud-based product suite is built to provide superior patient care, reduce delivery costs, and provide exceptional access to patients' medical data. CharmHealth includes Electronic Health Records, Practice Management, Patient Portal for Patient Engagement, Revenue Cycle Management, TeleHealth solutions, and an Instant Messaging solution for Providers, CharmConnect, all with complementary mobile solutions.

