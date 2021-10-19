The Influence Agency launches weekly series, “The Influence Podcast,” featuring top Canadian marketing experts

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency , one of Canada’s leading digital and influencer marketing agencies, launches “The Influence Podcast,” an informative interview-style marketing podcast where host Tom Yawney sits down with notable industry experts including: Amber Mac , award-winning keynote speaker and bestselling author; Brittlestar , influencer and video creator; Raia Carey , three-times certified life coach; Kelly Linehan , journalist; and Rick Campanelli , TV and radio personality.



To listen to the debut episode of The Influence Podcast featuring Amber Mac, click here .

“The marketing industry continues to evolve at such an accelerated pace,” said Tom Yawney, podcast host, partner and Director of Business Development at The Influence Agency. “Brands are now media companies, which gives their marketing teams a different set of responsibilities and considerations. That’s why we created The Influence Podcast, to tackle industry topics like misinformation, cancel culture, regulation of social media and algorithms, and much more.”

The Influence Podcast season one consists of 10 episodes starting October 19, 2021, to December 12, 2021, and can be streamed on their website . Each episode, listeners can expect to receive expert knowledge on hard-hitting topics like:

Technology and the future of content;

The value of organic partnerships;

How much do influencers actually make?;

The future of events;

Journalistic integrity in the digital age; and

The role of diversity in marketing.

