HashiCorp to Collaborate with Microsoft on Secure Remote Access Solution for Azure Active Directory

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a solution to make it easy to securely access services, applications, and hosts anywhere, as part of a zero trust security framework using HashiCorp Boundary and Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD).



Combining HashiCorp’s secure remote access solution, Boundary, with Microsoft’s enterprise identity platform, Azure AD, will enable easy access to applications and critical systems. The solution will enable the use of fine-grained authorization policies based on an organization’s trusted identities. HashiCorp and Microsoft are delivering a tight integration between Boundary and Azure AD to offer seamless, automated onboarding for Azure identities, targets, roles, and permissions into a Boundary environment.

“Security attacks are increasing and becoming more disruptive and costly every year. Compounding this is a growing remote workforce making it more difficult to know ‘who and what’ to trust,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder & CTO, HashiCorp. “Perimeter based security and traditional privileged access management tools are no longer sufficient in increasingly dynamic cloud environments. The time for zero trust security is now and in collaboration with Microsoft, we are building a secure remote access solution that is at the forefront of cloud security and zero trust.”

The need for secure remote access to dynamic environments is growing rapidly and legacy solutions built around securing access to an organization’s private network are not built to scale effectively in ephemeral, multi-cloud environments. The overhead to manage configurations and access across highly manual security workflows impedes employee productivity and increases the risk of credential sprawl and the likelihood of a breach. This collaboration unites HashiCorp’s modern, simple secure remote access solution with Microsoft’s enterprise identity platform to empower users to quickly and easily access applications and critical systems with fine-grained authorization.

“HashiCorp and Microsoft share a vision about how to improve security posture while expanding access to critical resources and infrastructure in a multi-cloud, remote world. We place a strong emphasis on our relationship with HashiCorp since both companies embrace multi-cloud automation and security with such rigor,” said Sue Bohn, vice president, Identity and Network Access division, Microsoft. “This next stage in this collaboration—focused on secure remote access—expands our commitment to meeting customers where they are and bringing zero trust security to bear in constantly evolving, heterogeneous environments.”

Across clouds, local datacenters, and low-trust networks, Boundary provides an easy solution to protect and safeguard access to applications and critical systems by leveraging trusted identities without exposing the underlying network. Boundary integrates with trusted identity platforms, such as Azure Active Directory, Okta, Ping, and many others that support OpenID Connect.

Supporting Materials

HashiCorp Boundary: boundaryproject.io/

Microsoft Azure Active Directory: azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/active-directory/

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.