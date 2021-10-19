Tamoco’s Smart Visitation Data Now Immediately Available On Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamoco, the leader in geospatial powered intelligence, has today announced that its Smart Visitation Data is instantly accessible to Bloomberg Data License customers via the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point.



Customers will be able to access Tamoco's verified and filtered visitation data as part of Bloomberg’s Alternative Data catalog, providing a complete view into footfall and visits from a pool of over 200m devices.

This dataset covers over 5,068 brands across 402 categories in the US, dating back to January 2019, enabling powerful filtering criteria for unique insights into venue visitation.

Tamoco's Smart Visitation Data enables powerful insights into changing visitation trends, analysis into brand and stock performance, and the ability to compare current visitation to historical trends.

Leveraging these datasets through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point allows Bloomberg Data License clients to easily integrate high-value geospatial visitation data in context within their analytics and workflows, to more accurately connect the offline world to online studies of trends and patterns.

To make the data easy to use, Tamoco’s Smart Visitation Data incorporates the Global Legal Entity Identifier System and associates brands to their corresponding Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) allowing organizations to link Tamoco’s Points of Interests to corporate identities.

"We've been very impressed with what initial uses of this dataset have been able to achieve," said Sam Amrani, Founder & CEO of Tamoco. "We're confident that making it available through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point will facilitate even smarter use cases across multiple industries as the word aims to recover from the impact to businesses over the past few years."

About Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point

Bloomberg’s Enterprise Access Point is a web-based data marketplace for clients to easily discover and act on Bloomberg data products. It can be used to browse datasets, examine metadata, download and test sample datasets prior to acquisition, and immediately put them to use within an organization. It provides access to Bloomberg’s OneData offering including standardized reference, regulatory, pricing, and quantitative data.

About Tamoco's Smart Visitation Data

Tamoco is an award-winning geospatial company that is making the power of location accessible for all. Its suite of location products solves problems across several industries such as marketing, advertising, real estate, and retail.

Its Smart Visitation Data leverages cutting-edge technology to verify visits in challenging to measure locations and uses ML to verify and filter incorrect data points for a more reliable and holistic view into consumer behavior.

For more information, visit www.tamoco.com. Follow us on Twitter @tamocotech and follow us on LinkedIn.