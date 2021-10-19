Axiom Medical Welcomes Dr. Les Kertay as Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health

The Woodlands, TX, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Les Kertay is a clinical psychologist with an exceptional track record of working with employees to name and navigate a path through mental and behavioral health challenges, as well as helping organizations create a workplace culture that recognizes and supports employees struggling with these challenges.

Axiom Medical is the leading innovator in employee workplace health safety solutions with over twenty years’ experience serving enterprise clients and has risen to the challenge of meeting employers’ Covid support needs with products like CheckIn2Work, Vaccine Vault, and Testing Vault.

Dr. Kertay and Axiom Medical are excited to announce that he will join the Axiom Medical executive team in the new role of Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health. In this capacity, he will play a key role in the evolution of Axiom Medical’s emerging workplace mental and behavioral health safety solutions.

Mark Robinson, Axiom Medical CEO states, “Dr. Kertay is an undisputed thought leader in workplace mental and behavioral health. I am beyond delighted that Les has chosen Axiom Medical as the next step in his long and storied career.”

Chief Marketing Officer, Dara Wheeler declares, “For over 20 years, Axiom Medical has been dedicated to the physical well-being and safety of our clients' employees. Welcoming Dr. Kertay to the executive team is incredibly exciting as we integrate holistic health into the vision for addressing total employee health.”

Dr. Les Kertay responds, “Mental health IS health – it’s not separate. When an employee is struggling, it’s not only affecting their well-being, but all the people who interact with them. When we remove the stigmas surrounding mental health in the workplace, we invite healing the whole human and empower teams to check in, communicate compassionately, and succeed together. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll collectively and making mental and behavioral health a top priority is the social imperative for organizations who want to thrive.”

Mark Robinson adds, “With Dr. Kertay’s vision, our proprietary technology, alongside our compassionate staff of medical professionals, I am positive we’ll fulfill our intention to become the leading provider of mental and behavioral health in the workplace.”

Dr. Kertay has over 40 years of experience in mental and behavioral health management, including 15 years in executive leadership positions in the group insurance industry. A licensed and board-certified psychologist, he brings expertise in mind-body health including disability medicine, chronic pain, and health behaviors. Dr. Kertay holds a PhD in Clinical Psychology from Georgia State University.

# # #

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical Consulting, LLC was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive occupational health services for the total life cycle of the employee health journey. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental and behavioral health and infectious disease control, to OSHA mandated medical programs and workplace injury case management. Axiom Medical has positively impacted employees in the workplace by extending medical expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic in the management of over 178,000 COVID cases and 13 million CheckIn2Work health attestations.

