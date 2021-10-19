Idaho Milk Products Steps Up Commitment to Customers

Jerome, ID, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products continues to raise their level of commitment to customers with three new hires Mike Ragsdale, Tracy Sheehan and Rhonda West to their sales team.

Mr. Ragsdale joined Idaho Milk Products as the Milk Fat Commercialization Manager. Mike’s focus will be to further explore commercial opportunities and expansion of their milk fat sales. Before coming to Idaho Milk Products, he most recently managed a portion of business for a regional coop buying and selling bulk milk and dairy solids, helping to optimize their facilities and farmer/owners' business.

“I have been working in the dairy processing business my entire adult life; roughly 25 years of processing/management, sales and strategic planning,” said Mike. “I consider myself a life-long student of dairy. Being able to work for a company dedicated to super fresh cream and high-protein dairy products is very exciting.”

Tracy Sheehan recently joined the Idaho Milk Products team as a Sales Manager. Tracy brings a wealth of product development, clinical studies, ingredients and dietary supplements sales knowledge and expertise, having worked with privately owned and multi-national companies. Before coming to Idaho Milk Products, he was with Phytonutrients Global, LLC., Casa Luker USA, Inc., Freeze Dry Ingredients, Inc. and Solvay USA Aroma Performance Ingredients, Inc, bringing over 16 years of sales experience and expertise to Idaho Milk Products. Mr. Sheehan’s duties include sales strategies, developing and maintaining customer relationships and actively building new business with potential customers.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with Idaho Milk Products introducing our products to potential customers and reconnecting with past contacts and customers,” mentioned Tracy Sheehan. “This will bring an opportunity to grow our customer base and increase sales.”

Ms. West came to Idaho Milk Products most recently from Arizona where she had been with ExhibitOne Corporation and lived for 25 years. Rhonda brings with her experience in building customer relations and supporting sales in various industries. Rhonda’s role with Idaho Milk Products will be Lead Sales Support Manager, ensuring a consistently high standard of sales support management, logistics support and customer service.

“Idaho Milk Products has a top-notch reputation not only in Idaho and the local community but worldwide,” commented Ms. West. “They have a true passion for their products, are customer-focused and foster an employee-appreciated environment. I am looking forward to being part of a team that truly believes in improving lives through dairy.”

“Rhonda, Mike and Tracy bring a level of expertise to our Sales team with the highest quality of customer service and knowledge of the dairy industry,” said Florian Middelhuis, VP of Sales and Marketing. “Along with our current team, we will continue to provide value and solutions for our customers and their products.”

