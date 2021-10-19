Gotransverse Secures $25 Million Private Investment

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced an investment of $25 million (U.S.) from German private equity investors. Gotransverse is using this investment to expand global operations and increase sales and marketing efforts for its cloud-based billing and subscription management platform that enables global companies to monetize their products and services at scale.



"Our investment in Gotransverse, and their flagship billing platform, reflects our commitment to long-term, sustainable business models,” said Bernd Schmielau, the investor’s General Manager of BECAS Holding GmbH. “Cloud-based services have changed the way we consume products and services, and how companies can bill for those activities. With their success in supporting major clients globally, we believe Gotransverse is uniquely positioned to support the new business models of a cloud-centric world."

"Our growth reflects the critical importance of monetization for our global customer base. Modern systems need to enable sophisticated pricing, billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition for massive volumes on a global basis,” said James Messer, founder and CEO, Gotransverse. “This investment allows us to support our rapidly growing customer base, support our strategic partnerships, and fuel our sales and marketing activities.”

The investors control a family of companies, headquartered in Germany. The group’s international divisions cover commodities processing and trading, commercial real estate, technology and Gotransverse, as their primary technology investment in the US.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Press Contact:

Lara Kennedy, Director of Marketing at Gotransverse

lkennedy@gotransverse.com