Buyerlink Announces Internal Promotions Including COO and Head of Corporate Development, SVP of Strategic Growth, SVP of Sales and Client Services, and VP of Business Development in Real Estate

Walnut Creek, California, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WALNUT CREEK, Calif., October 19, 2021 -- Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing, today announced the promotions of Jenna Nicholas to Chief Operating Officer and Head of Corporate Development, Andrew Jensen to Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, Brian Hafer to Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Services, and David Ramirez to Vice President of Business Development in Real Estate. Matt Gardner will also take over as the Chief Executive Officer of FiveStrata, which Buyerlink acquired earlier in 2021.

“The success of Buyerlink is entirely entwined with the strength of our team,” said Buyerlink founder and CEO Payam Zamani. “This group of incredibly talented and dedicated individuals is directly responsible for building Buyerlink into a company that is committed to being a leader in online performance-based marketing and impact, bolstered by strong values, ethics, and a thriving culture.”

As COO and Head of Corporate Development of Buyerlink, Jenna Nicholas will lead strategy, growth, and acquisitions for Buyerlink. In tandem, Nicholas will continue to serve in her role as Head of One Planet VC investing in early-stage businesses. David Ramirez returns to Buyerlink to lead the Real Estate Division as Vice President of Business Development. Ramirez was with Buyerlink from 2011 to 2020, prior to leading California.com and Contractors.com as CEO. In his new role, Ramirez will be responsible for new and existing strategic partnerships within the real estate division. As the Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Services, Brian Hafer is responsible for all revenue-related activities for the Buyerlink marketplace and will oversee the expansion of advertiser demand, and leading sales and customer success teams across the organization. Hafer spent the last two years leading strategic growth for Buyerlink where he was responsible for launching new verticals and client channels across the business.

Andrew Jensen joined Buyerlink earlier this year when his ad tech company FiveStrata was acquired. As the Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, Jensen will work with CEOs of newly acquired companies to provide maximum support and integrate synergies. Matt Gardner will take over for Jensen as CEO of FiveStrata. Gardner has served as COO of FiveStrata since 2015.

These promotions follow the recent acquisition of RingPartner, a leader in the pay-per-call space. RingPartner, like FiveStrata, was acquired not only because of its relevance to Buyerlink but for its company culture of intentionality, dedication to community service, and being a source of social good in the world.

Buyerlink is actively seeking targeted acquisition opportunities. Given the power of the patented technology platform underlying Buyerlink, the company has a specific interest in cost-per-lead, cost-per-Enhanced-Click, and cost-per-call performance-based marketing companies in any vertical and geography. A primary test for any company to be considered as an acquisition target will continue to be its culture and alignment with One Planet Group’s ethos of ‘Innovation x Intention,’ to foster a powerful combination of business success and positive social impact.

About Buyerlink

Buyerlink is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing.

Buyerlink's patented technology allows its platform to conduct millions of auctions every month striving to connect consumers to perfectly matched service providers. It currently serves the automotive, real estate, insurance, home services, solar, and home warranty industries, and its category agnostic platform offers Buyerlink the capability to quickly launch and grow into new categories of service. As a fully integrated technology platform, Buyerlink simplifies online marketing, empowering businesses of all sizes to gain access to in-market locally-targeted consumer demand at scale.

While Buyerlink is focused on providing a massively effective, locally targeted marketing solution, as a One Planet company Buyerlink's true fulfillment stems from operating a mission-driven business with a measurable positive impact on the world. Its fundamental values place love at the center of every facet of the business. The Buyerlink team stands for social justice, women's rights, racial justice, and unity.

Buyerlink provides the means to uphold the company's unwavering commitment to universal philanthropy.