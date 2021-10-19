ZAGG Announces Screen and Case Protection for the New Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protection and protective cases for the all-new Google Pixel™ 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. InvisibleShield’s latest screen protectors are engineered to be compatible with the most advanced biometric scanners that are designed to make today’s smartphones more secure. And the Gear4 case lineup features integrated D3O technology to protect the Pixel smartphones from drops up to 13 feet1.



“Our smartphones go everywhere we do and deserve 360-degree protection, including a case and screen protector, so customers can use their technology more fully,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “Whether being productive, creating memories, or connecting with friends and loved ones, ZAGG mobile accessories protect the things that keep people connected to their world.”

The ZAGG product lineup for the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones includes:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

Glass Elite ($49.99) – Glass Elite integrates materials engineered to ensure compatibility with today’s most advanced biometric fingerprint scanners.





– Glass Elite integrates materials engineered to ensure compatibility with today’s most advanced biometric fingerprint scanners. Glass Elite Curve ($59.99) – Glass Elite Curve is specifically designed to protect the nuances of curved screens, while the curved edge design offers a precise, case-friendly fit that helps the screen protector blend into the device screen.



Built on the foundation of ZAGG’s strongest glass screen protection ever3, the range of screen protectors for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones also features ClearPrint technology, an exclusive oil-diffusion treatment that makes fingerprints virtually disappear from your screen, 5G compatibility4, and an antimicrobial treatment to protect your screen protector5. With ZAGG’s universal drop-in tray and alignment tabs, it’s now easier to install than ever.

ZAGG Gear4

Havana ($29.99) – The sleek, stylish Havana case incorporates D3O into the top, bottom, and corners of the case to protect the most vulnerable areas of your device. The Havana is drop resistant from up to 10 feet (3 meters) 1 .





– The sleek, stylish Havana case incorporates D3O into the top, bottom, and corners of the case to protect the most vulnerable areas of your device. The Havana is drop resistant from up to 10 feet (3 meters) . Crystal Palace ($39.99) – the Crystal Palace case unites sleek, transparent design with unbeatable drop protection. Made from D3O Crystalex™, the clearest, thinnest, and most advanced impact protection material for phone cases, Crystal Palace is drop resistant up to 13 feet (4 meters)1. The backplate is made of polycarbonate, the same material that's used in bulletproof glass, so it will keep your device safe and sound.



Reinforcing ZAGG’s leadership in the protective case industry, every Gear4 case in the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro lineup contains an antimicrobial treatment with properties built in to protect the case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

To help build a more sustainable future, ZAGG will donate funds to Eden Reforestation Projects with every Gear4 protective case sold at Verizon and ZAGG.com. To date, ZAGG has planted more than 270 thousand trees and provided over 2,700 days of employment to local communities in Nepal, Mozambique, Madagascar, Kenya, Indonesia, and Haiti. To learn more, please visit https://www.zagg.com/sustainability.

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield accessories for the Pixel 6 and ZAGG Gear4 accessories for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available today on ZAGG.com and at major retail stores nationwide. InvisibleShield accessories for the Pixel 6 Pro will be available in the coming weeks.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device6. With more than 250 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Based on ZAGG internal testing

2Eyesafe Labs Spectrophotometer Test, 3/12/21

3 Source: June 12, 2020, ZAGG Metal Ball Drop Evaluation, UL Project 4789512295 – Report #19-21292-04

45G compatibility tested by 3rd party

5Contains an antimicrobial treatment that protects the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

6Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Google Pixel is a trademark of Google LLC. D3O and Crystalex are trademarks of Design Blue Limited. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China.

With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and Mediamarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

