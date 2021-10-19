UPDATE – Evercel Reports Results of 2021 Annual Meeting

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercel, Inc. [OTC Pink: EVRC] (the “Company”) today announced the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”), which was held on October 7, 2021. The final vote, which has now been certified, shows that shareholders voted to re-elect Richard Perkins and Patrick McGeehin to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors for a term of three years.



In addition, shareholders approved a stockholder proposal to amend the Company Bylaws to increase the size of the Board of Directors to nine directors through the conclusion of the 2024 Annual Meeting. To fill these seats, shareholders voted to elect Daniel Lewis as a Class I director to serve a term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting, Richard Lewisohn III as a Class II director to serve a term expiring at the 2022 annual meeting and Alan Mitrani as a Class III director to serve a term expiring at the 2023 annual meeting.

Shareholders also approved the Board’s appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

About Evercel, Inc.

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that brings an entrepreneurial approach to acquiring and managing businesses through a hands-on, data-driven approach as it partners with strong management teams to drive long term results. Evercel’s current portfolio companies include ZAGG and Current Technologies.

Evercel is currently exempted from the SEC’s periodic reporting requirements, and voluntarily reports financial and other information from time to time. Evercel may change its reporting practices at any time, in its discretion and without notice. www.evercel.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our plans to pursue trading of our common stock on the OTCQX, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are generally delivered in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as "may," "will," "should," "forecast,“ "projected," "could," "expect," "suggest," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,“ or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Evercel cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

