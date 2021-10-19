OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Announces the Date of its First Annual Shareholders Meeting

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. Following multiple acquisitions and incredible growth during 2021, ILUS is looking forward to meeting with its Shareholders in Las Vegas on Friday the 28th of January 2022.



ILUS’ new Management Team took the helm on the 26th of January 2021. The company’s first Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held at its first anniversary, however, since this date falls on a Wednesday, the decision has been made to hold the meeting on a Friday, to give Shareholders a chance to make appropriate travel arrangements.

Prior to the formal Shareholders Meeting, attendees can expect to see ILUS technology in action. This will include innovative technology from FireBug as well as from ILUS’ US acquisitions. Following the demonstrations, the ILUS team will share its report on the company’s 2021 performance. ILUS CEO, Nick Link and Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, will then provide a detailed presentation on the ILUS 2022 roadmap, including its NASDAQ up list plans.

ILUS will soon be sharing RSVP details for its Annual Shareholder Meeting across its digital channels. Due to possible Covid-19 restrictions on venue numbers, the Marketing Team is required to gauge the expected number of attendees to select the appropriate venue in Las Vegas, which it will then confirm to registered attendees.

In addition to the official Annual Shareholder’s Meeting, ILUS will be holding two Shareholder Meet Ups this year. The company will provide an interim update at these two events, which will give Shareholders an opportunity to meet members of the ILUS Management Team and fellow Shareholders in person. The first meet up will be held on Wednesday the 17th of November 2021 in New York City, with the second meet up taking place on Friday the 19th of November 2021 in Las Vegas. As with the Annual Shareholder’s Meeting, ILUS will soon be sharing RSVP details for these two events across its digital channels.

ILUS Global Marketing Director, Claire Allen-Addy, said the following: “After a colossal year of growth, we are very excited to welcome our Shareholders to our first Annual Shareholder’s Meeting. We are particularly looking forward to showcasing our technology to our Shareholders, reporting back on a strong 2021 performance, and presenting our NASDAQ uplist plans. We have secured venue options but need to confirm attendee numbers to select the most appropriate venue. Shareholders following our progress digitally should expect to see a link to RSVP on the ILUS social media channels, via email (if you are on our mailing list) and on our website very soon. Shareholders who cannot attend the Annual Shareholder’s Meeting in person will be able to register to attend the meeting virtually.”

ILUS is continuing with its aggressive growth plans and is on track to report more positive acquisition news prior to the Shareholder Meet Ups. The company will also be reporting its full 3rd quarter results on the 15th of November in advance of the first meet up in New York City. Following this, ILUS is preparing to make additional significant announcements leading up to its Annual Shareholder’s Meeting.

Forward-Looking Statement

