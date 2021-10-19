Holberton School opens in Guatemala in partnership with Banco G&T Continental & Universidad Anáhuac

Holberton School to open a new campus in Guatemala in January 2022, in partnership with Anáhuac University and Banco G&T Continental. This will be the 29th Holberton School campus in the world.



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton School , a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers, announced that it will open a new campus in Guatemala City, Guatemala, in partnership with Anáhuac University and Banco G&T Continental . This new campus in Guatemala City will offer better access to education to hundreds of Guatemalans, and will support the government initiative to create more jobs for the 4th industrial revolution.

María Eugenia Tabush, director of the Guatemala Investment Promotion Office shows their goals, as well as the impact that the school will have on the local economy:

“Guatemala seeks to develop 2.5 million formal jobs. One of the areas we are focusing on is software development. We are sure that Holberton School will find in Guatemala a seedbed and will help to create a much greater supply of human labor than what already exists”.

In addition, Anahuac Online and Banco G&T Continental will offer the first 100 students a scholarship and an educational credit option. This will open opportunities to promote the education and development of Guatemalans in the most innovative careers in the digital world.

Guatemala city will be the first location for Holberton School in Guatemala and in the Central America region. The Campus Tecnologico , in zone 4 of Guatemala City - the major tech ecosystem of the region - will host this new campus. It will offer Guatemalans the opportunity to be an important part of the digital transformation process. As shown by Juan Mini, director of the Tec Campus:

“We have always thought that the software engineering educational part is something that is missing in the country, and that’s why we thanks Holberton for coming to Guatemala and contributing to an important part of our technological innovation ecosystem.”

The launch of Holberton School in Guatemala answers an urgent need for high-skilled professionals in software engineering:

“Technology and the digital world is not the future but the present, and thanks to programs like Holberton's we will be able to put Guatemala on the map.”

Said Sebastián del Buey, Corporate Marketing Manager of Banco G&T Continental.

“At G&T Continental we have been working to provide Guatemalans with the best financial products and services for them to achieve their dreams […]. In this case, the idea is to support this new milestone in education in Guatemala, through our products and services.”

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is offering students multiple ways to finance their tuition. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Co-founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier, Holberton School has campuses all over the world.

Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

About Anáhuac University

With more than 50 years of history, Anahuac University is currently part of the 500 best universities in the world. Today, Anahuac has more than 60 undergraduate options and 200 postgraduate programs, distributed on thirteen campuses around the world. More than 90 thousand alumni attest to the mission of the Universidad Anáhuac: Contribute to the comprehensive training of positive action leaders and promote the development of the person and the society.

About Banco G&T Continental

Banco G&T Continental is a Guatemalan bank based on three pillars : Being a human, agile and reliable group. With more than 60 years of experience on the market, Grupo Financiero G&T Continental reaffirms its avant-garde position and leadership in the country.

San Francisco, California

10/19/2021