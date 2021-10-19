Melique Jones ’98 and Sasha Linney ’11 Join Brooklyn Law School Board of Trustees

Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn Law School has announced the election of two new members to its Board of Trustees: Melique Jones ’98, Director, Talent Pipeline, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Sasha Linney ’11, Associate General Counsel at GoldenTree Asset Management.

“Melique and Sasha bring an abundance of career experiences, energy, and talents to the Board, and I am thrilled to welcome them,” said Francis J. Aquila ’83, Chairman of Brooklyn Law School’s Board of Trustees. “We are fortunate to have the benefit of their unique perspectives on the future of the legal profession and their commitment to help make our great law school even better.”

Jones, who has worked in diversity, equity and inclusion for most of her 20-year career at Skadden, currently leads the firm’s varied efforts in this area, in addition to co-managing several firmwide processes focused on leadership development, retention, and advancement. Jones began her career in media and communications. After graduating with a degree in journalism from New York University, Jones worked at The Wall Street Journal for several years, then enrolled at Brooklyn Law School as a part-time student. Upon graduation, she landed a corporate communications role at Dow Jones, which publishes the Journal, before joining Skadden as a marketing and communications professional.

“I know how important it is to make sure all voices on a team are heard and considered, and I am inspired by the leadership and vision of the Board, which has been very good at engendering an environment of openness,” said Jones. “I hope to bring to the Board my perspective about the priorities and interests of the next generation of talent entering the profession. I look forward to sharing what I have learned as the school considers its strategy going forward, including its commitment to DE&I, and I am excited to join this excellent team.”

Linney has been an actively involved member of the Law School community since her graduation 10 years ago. She served a two-year term on the Board of Trustees as a recent graduate trustee from 2015-2016, and in 2019, she was named to the Alumni Association Board. She has participated in numerous programs at the Law School including Business Boot Camp and the Women’s Leadership Network. Linney plans to serve on the Board’s development committee to help improve alumni engagement with the Law School and to become more involved in mentoring students and recent graduates.

“I am incredibly honored to be on the Board of Trustees, serving alongside such distinguished members,” said Linney. “As a first-generation law student, I was fortunate to receive so much guidance and practical training at Brooklyn Law School, and I am happy to have the opportunity to give back and help guide new generations of graduates into the profession. I hope I can be an example, to show that even alumni who have graduated fairly recently can make a significant gift to the Law School.”

Linney is associate general counsel at GoldenTree Asset Management, an employee-owned asset management firm that focuses on distressed products and high-yield bond opportunities. A graduate of Princeton University, Linney was a member of the Moot Court Honor Society and managing editor of the Brooklyn Law Review. She was previously a corporate associate at Debevoise & Plimpton and taught as a fellow at the Universiti Sains Malaysia and as a teaching assistant at the American School of Madrid. Before law school, she worked at the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board.

About Brooklyn Law School

