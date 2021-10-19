FHLBank San Francisco Awards $175,000 in Grants for Pandemic Recovery, Economic Development in Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco awarded $175,000 in grants to seven Nevada nonprofits through its 2021 AHEAD Program. The grants, delivered through local FHLBank San Francisco member financial institutions, are aimed at advancing innovative economic and community development initiatives that bring greater opportunity to underserved populations.



Through the AHEAD Program, Bank members boost local programs and projects targeting pressing needs. The grant recipients support various priority beneficiaries, including aspiring housing; services to people experiencing homelessness; educational programs for schools, students, and teachers; and workforce training programs in a variety of sectors, including childcare, construction, and healthcare.

“Communities across Nevada have faced an onslaught of challenges over the past 18 months, many of which will have long-term economic impacts,” said Teresa Bazemore, president and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco. “Our AHEAD Program was established in 2004 to provide valuable resources to help our communities solve for such challenges. Never has the need for innovative initiatives and services been more crucial, and we’re proud to provide this support.”

This year, nine applications from Nevada nonprofits were submitted, and grants of $25,000 each were delivered to seven winning applicants through six participating local lender members.

“From creating jobs to workforce training, from financial education to providing resources for underserved populations, this year’s grantees exemplify the intent of the AHEAD Program,” said Marietta Núñez, senior vice president and community investment officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “The awardees represent innovative, targeted initiatives that will create economic opportunity by expanding proven development models or piloting new interventions.”

2021 AHEAD Program $25,000 Grant Winners:

Safe Nest (Sponsored by Bank of George) , the largest provider of shelter, advocacy, and counseling for victims of domestic violence in southern Nevada. AHEAD will fund direct financial assistance to survivors for rent, security deposits, utility assistance, childcare costs, and transit passes.

, the largest provider of shelter, advocacy, and counseling for victims of domestic violence in southern Nevada. AHEAD will fund direct financial assistance to survivors for rent, security deposits, utility assistance, childcare costs, and transit passes. The Public Education Foundation (Sponsored by Wells Fargo National Bank West) , which provides programs and resources to help public school students, families, and educators in southern Nevada. The grant will provide operational support and stipends for program participants seeking to become teachers.

, which provides programs and resources to help public school students, families, and educators in southern Nevada. The grant will provide operational support and stipends for program participants seeking to become teachers. St. Jude’s Ranch for Children (Sponsored by Toyota Financial Savings Bank) , a residential foster care facility that provides housing and services for foster children and transition-age foster youth at risk of homelessness. The AHEAD grant will support a project that helps foster youth gain valuable job skills such as customer service, inventory control and cash management at an on-campus thrift store.

, a residential foster care facility that provides housing and services for foster children and transition-age foster youth at risk of homelessness. The AHEAD grant will support a project that helps foster youth gain valuable job skills such as customer service, inventory control and cash management at an on-campus thrift store. Chicanos Por La Causa Nevada Inc. (Sponsored by Western Alliance Bank) , which provides housing, financial education and empowerment programs, and social services to underserved residents of Nevada. The AHEAD grant will support a project providing individuals experiencing homelessness in Las Vegas with education and workforce development, including vocational skills in construction or another in-demand industry, career counseling, and employment support services.

, which provides housing, financial education and empowerment programs, and social services to underserved residents of Nevada. The AHEAD grant will support a project providing individuals experiencing homelessness in Las Vegas with education and workforce development, including vocational skills in construction or another in-demand industry, career counseling, and employment support services. Nevada Partners Inc. (Sponsored by Toyota Financial Savings Bank), which provides programs and services for education, workforce development, financial literacy, and housing to low- and moderate-income children, families, and other individuals in West Las Vegas. The grant will help provide operating support and enable the organization to hire additional staff focused on healthcare careers, as well as supporting paid work experience or job training costs for participants.

which provides programs and services for education, workforce development, financial literacy, and housing to low- and moderate-income children, families, and other individuals in West Las Vegas. The grant will help provide operating support and enable the organization to hire additional staff focused on healthcare careers, as well as supporting paid work experience or job training costs for participants. Andson Inc. (Sponsored by Silver State Schools Credit Union) , which provides mentoring, tutoring and financial literacy education to students in southern Nevada. Funds from the AHEAD grant will be used for staff, curriculum expenses, organizational costs and supplies for a project providing 400 low-income elementary school students in Clark County with in-class financial literacy lessons focused on money management, how to set financial goals, and the benefits of a college savings account.

, which provides mentoring, tutoring and financial literacy education to students in southern Nevada. Funds from the AHEAD grant will be used for staff, curriculum expenses, organizational costs and supplies for a project providing 400 low-income elementary school students in Clark County with in-class financial literacy lessons focused on money management, how to set financial goals, and the benefits of a college savings account. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (Sponsored by Meadows Bank), which provides food, shelter and comprehensive services to vulnerable community members. The AHEAD grant will help cover the cost of staff and administrative support for a program assisting homeless men with achieving and maintaining self-sufficiency by providing housing, life skills classes, access to no-cost food programs, and intensive case management.



A full list of this year’s AHEAD grant winners and more information about the program is available at fhlbsf.com.

Since 2004, the Bank has awarded $20 million in AHEAD Program grants to support over 660 nonprofit projects and programs across Arizona, California and Nevada.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California and Nevada strengthen communities, create opportunity and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions — promote homeownership, expand access to quality housing and boost economic development. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable and resilient.