Spigen Unveils a Pixel-Perfect Collection for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spigen releases their latest collection for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro , bringing their diverse accessory lineup to Google's highly anticipated flagships. Adapting their designs to accommodate the device's unique build, Spigen is also introducing another one of their signature case and color to the Pixel for the first time ever.

Cases

When it comes to cases, Spigen never shies away from offering an extensive roster of varying, with no exception this year.

Highlighting the new vibrant colorways, the Ultra Hybrid is ready to show off the Pixel 6 in all its glory. Revamped with a newly developed "Blue Resin" anti-yellowing material ensures the Pixel's true colors continue to shine through even over time.

Alternatively, Spigen's Liquid Air gears up the Pixel 6 with a sleek and stealthy look. A fan favorite and best seller amongst the Pixel series, Liquid Air is popular for its subtle flair featuring a unique triangular back pattern.

Lastly, Spigen's Slim Armor CS joins the Pixel family this year for the first time. Aimed to help ditch the bulky wallet, this case transforms the Pixel 6 by adding a convenient card slot for the daily essentials.

Power Accessories

Since Google is also shipping the Pixel 6 without a power adapter this year, Spigen's latest collection also includes some options for charging. Expanding over the past few years, Spigen has recently launched its ArcStation Pro series . This line of USB-C chargers takes advantage of Gallium Nitride (GAN) for faster and more efficient charging.

Spigen's full collection for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available on Amazon now.

