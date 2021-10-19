Delta 10 THC: Fresh Bros Announces How This Newly Discovered Cannabinoid Compares to Others on the Market

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The legalization of cannabinoid products in parts of the US thanks to the Farm Bill has kick started a hemp craze that now sweeps the globe. As part of this newfound pique in interest, new cannabinoids are being discovered that might have otherwise stayed under wraps for years to come.

Delta 10 THC is a new cannabinoid that was discovered by a lucky mistake in California. Delta 10 is growing in popularity in the industry, with more and more consumers becoming curious about what it is, the safety and legal aspects, and how it compares to other THC forms.

What is Delta 10 THC?

Delta 10 Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta 10 THC) is just one of over 150 known cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis. Due to the scarcity of this cannabinoid, Delta 10 was undetected in the plant until very recently, having been mistaken for other cannabinoids.

In its purest form, Delta 10 THC stabilizes into an isolate – Delta 10 isolate. Impure forms of Delta 10 form a distillate instead of an isolate, so Fresh Bros recommend that consumers fully understand that the highest-quality Delta 10 THC will always exist as a Delta 10 isolate, not as a distillate.

Right now, there isn’t a lot of information available on the safety and therapeutic benefits of Delta 10 THC. Consumers who have tried the product in legal areas have described Delta 10 THC as providing a milder, relaxing high compared to Delta 9 THC – similar to Delta 8.

How does Delta 10 THC compare?

In chemistry, “Delta” refers to the double bond in a compound’s molecular structure; Delta cannabinoid compounds contain more electrons and they affect the body in different ways than single bond cannabinoids do. The numbers after the word “Delta” refer to where the double bond is located on their chain of carbon atoms: Delta 8 has this bond on the 8th carbon chain, Delta 9 on the 9th carbon chain, and Delta 10 THC on the 10th carbon chain. These differences may appear to be minor, but they are all actually very significant – with Delta 9 being the most potent.

CBN (Cannabinol), is a much less psychoactive cannabinoid than Delta 10, and is usually marketed as a sleep aid. CBN distillate and CBN isolate are two products primarily used to infuse products such as gummies, tinctures, topicals, and other hemp products.

THC syrup refers to the broad group of oils that contain THC in high concentrations. One such product that comes in syrup form is THC-O Acetate, which is another new cannabinoid that is rapidly emerging from the shadows as a highly viable, powerful option for both recreational and medicinal use. THC-O Acetate is reportedly way more potent than Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, or even Delta 9 THC.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Fresh Bros is a licensed CBD and hemp product manufacturer with a focus on developing transparent, innovative, and reliable products and services for athletes, consumers, and starting businesses.

Fresh Bros sells the freshest organically grown hemp and CBD wholesale products from USA farms and laboratories, including Delta 10 THC. The company uses cutting-edge science and best manufacturing practices to produce premium CBD ingredients and products that are fully compliant and 3rd party lab-tested.

