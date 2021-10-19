Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Expands in Singapore

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas-style barbecue brand is proud to announce 15 additional locations opening in Singapore. Mavin Singh and his business partner Ang (Ding) Yen are opening the additional locations over 10 years.

The additional locations come after Mavin Singh opened a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Ghost Kitchen nine months ago, and he met Ang (Ding) Yen while the two shared adjacent stalls in the same ghost kitchen in the central business district in Singapore.

“Barbecue is a unique delicacy and has been so well received here in Singapore” says Singh.

“Our partnership is very exciting; we complement each other with our backgrounds and our determination and energy.” Says Yen. The complimentary skill set and growing friendship with both men and their wives is also key to the success of introducing barbecue to Singapore.

“We are thrilled to expand with Mavin and Ding further across Singapore” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “ And we welcome Ding and his partner Geraldine alongside of Mavin and his spouse Jasmin”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating its 80th anniversary, its original location is still open and operating today. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is the world’s largest barbecue concept. The meats are slowly smoked and freshly made each day. They sell barbecue brisket, chicken, ribs and wings along with savory sides and desserts.

“We consider Singapore to be one of the gateways to Asia and I could not be more pleased with the partnership in Ding and Mavin to bring more barbecue to Singapore”. Said Jim Perkins Executive Vice President of International Development.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

