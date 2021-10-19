Technicorum Holdings Announces Appointment of Chris Cho as Business Development Director

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Technicorum Holdings, an IT and service group specializing in Digital Assets and a successful incubator of the innovative DeFi and NFT project: KingSwap today announced the appointment of Chris Cho as Business Development Director. Reporting to the CEO Daniel Daboczy, Chris will develop and generate opportunities, nurture, and build rapport with the group’s clients and partners, besides supporting them to provide Technicorum services on marketing, technology, advisory and legal for the Korean market.

Chris’s career spans over 20 years working with IT, blockchain and electronic multinationals as business development and Sales personnel with IT integrated products and services. He has over four years of experience in blockchain businesses like Crypto Exchanges, Mining, ICO/IDO and has collaborated with major global crypto exchanges. Chris recently worked with a Chinese crypto mining company having a wide global business network where he completed and closed several blockchain projects.

“I am excited to be a part of Technicorum, and I look forward to continuing providing the best solutions to Technicorum’s current and future customers,” Chris said, over his appointment.

Earlier, Chris held the position of Business Development Director in Flint Tech, worked with Microsoft Azure and SQL as senior Integrated solution Sales Manager and as Integrated Product manager with Samsung.

Chris first learned about the immense scope of blockchain technology five years back from an IoT-related blockchain project for the first time and since then believes the technology will bring out enhanced technological advancement and immensely contribute to the digitalized new world.

“I hope to support more projects related to fintech, entertainment, and healthcare that can maximize Technicorum's blockchain technology and business capabilities to the global market. I believe Technicorum can create many business opportunities and help projects from the region where they face linguistic and regional barriers to expand international sales of business in countries like Korea, Japan, and even Vietnam,” Chris said.

####





ABOUT THE TECHNICORUM GROUP

The Technicorum Holdings consists of several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated, and specializes in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, etc., and is mainly responsible for the KingSwap project, with references from over 100 ICOs completed over the last 4 years, through its subsidiaries.

ABOUT KINGSWAP

KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore with a **“regulated” token that introduces a liquidity pool platform with possible fiat conversions. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles.

**" Regulated" - KingSwap commissioned Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, a Singapore Payment Services Act ("PSA") exempt company, to issue the $KING tokens. A legal opinion regarding the token issuance has been submitted to the MAS in accordance with the PSA requirements. Gravitas has also submitted an application to the MAS for full licensing under the PSA, where the application is pending review. KingSwap itself has no license specific to DeFi projects, as there is no specific legislation anywhere in the world at this point in time pertaining to DeFi. KingSwap stays apprised of developments in the regulatory framework pertaining to the PSA in Singapore.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Media Contact: ima.jamal@technicorum.com