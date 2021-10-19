Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International is Part of Amazon’s History

BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould’s career is known for his success in launching products in the U.S.

In the early 2000s, Gould was part of the “Powerhouse Trifecta” that stocked Amazon’s new health and wellness platform with more than 100 high-quality brands and even more products.

Gould, however, didn’t rest on his success with Amazon.

When the founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International realized brands, especially international companies, had trouble launching products in the U.S., Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform that provides product manufacturers with all the services they need to enter the largest consumer market in the world.

“I’m still not resting on my past successes,” said Gould, whose company, NPI, is a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “We are still adding innovative health and wellness products to Amazon’s virtual shelves, and we continually update the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ to meet the changing trends in the retail industry.”

With Amazon, Gould was part of the “Powerhouse Trifecta” that stocked the online giant’s virtual shelves with innovative and cutting-edge health and wellness products.

Gould’s expertise with e-commerce sales dates back to the early days of Amazon when the retail giant started selling everything online.

The other two-thirds of the “Powerhouse Trifecta” included Jeff Fernandez, who was on the Amazon team stocking the new category, and Kenneth E. Collins, who then worked for Muscle Foods.

“We were the perfect team. Ken and I had the contacts in the health and wellness sector to supply the products to Amazon, and Jeff realized how great our brands were,” Gould said.

The team worked so well together that Gould hired Jeff, who is now NPI’s president, and Ken, who is the company’s executive vice president.

NPI continues stocking the latest health and wellness products with online retailers.

“It is even more important to place our clients on e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and Walmart.com, because the pandemic changed the shopping habits of consumers across the country,” Gould said. “Consumers will return to brick-and-mortar stores as we put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, but now people are used to buying many more products online that they previously only bought in person. That trend will continue.”

Working with retail buyers and online websites is part of “Evolution of Distribution” services.

“I created the ‘Evolution of Distribution” because many product manufacturers struggled when trying to enter the U.S. market,” Gould added. “The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ brings all the services brands need under one roof,” Gould said. “NPI makes it easy for them because we offer sales, logistics, regulatory compliance, and marketing knowhow in a simple to understand and cost-effective package.

“Instead of spending thousands of dollars, if not more, on renting office space, hiring sales staff, meeting FDA guidelines, finding warehouse space, and bringing onboard a marketing team, all they need is NPI,” Gould said. “We have the knowledge and experience to make their U.S. launch easy and successful.”

For more information, visit nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment