Botanic Wellness Products Contain Some of the Highest Levels of CBD by Price and Volume

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Botanic Wellness is different from other CBD brands because its products contain some of the highest milligrams of CBD by price and volume.

Botanic Wellness aims to price its CBD products at similar levels as Vitamin C and other common daily vitamin supplements.

“We are an end-to-end seed-to-retail CBD company, which gives us control over the quality and pricing of all of our CBD products,” said Donald Gritten, Jr., CEO of Botanic Wellness Limited. “We oversee all the stages in the production cycle to make sure the CBD meets our high standards.”

Gritten said Botanic Wellness is committed to high quality and product consistency at the lowest possible price.

“We want to make CBD affordable and available to everyone,” Gritten said. “By keeping the price low, more people are able to take advantage of CBD’s therapeutic benefits.”

As the popularity of CBD has grown in recent years, consumers are seeking CBD products to help them with various ailments, including pain relief, anxiety, depression, and acne. “There are many reasons people use CBD,” he added.

Consumers, however, are still confused about the difference between CBD and marijuana.

“You can’t get high on CBD,” he said. “THC, which is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, is non-detectable in our products.

“People taking Botanic Wellness CBD products receive the therapeutic benefits of our high cannabidiol content without the psychoactive aspects of THC,” he added.

Botanic Wellness CBD products include; soft gel capsules, tinctures, edible gummies, body creams, soothing relief gels, and salves.

Gritten, along with his USA partner, Joe Wicker, Jr., launched Live Opulent, Inc, the U.S. arm of Australian-based global health and wellness organization, Botanic Wellness Limited, which operates in the USA, the UK, Europe, and Australia.

As a vertically integrated company, Opulent propagates its own seeds ensuring quality genetics, grows its own CBD hemp crops in joint ventures with farmers, and then contracts various parties to process or extract the CBD from the plant into distillate and isolate and manages its own wholesale and retail operations.

“Since we control all aspects of our production process, we can give our customers the highest quality CBD products that will improve their quality of life at the lowest possible price” he added.

For more information, please visit botanicwellnessusa.com or email: Info@botanicwellnessusa.com .

