Vivos Therapeutics Announces 2021 Annual Breathing Wellness Conference Presented by The Vivos Institute

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (“Vivos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, today announced the commencement of the 3rd-annual Breathing Wellness Conference presented by The Vivos Institute, which will take place from October 20-23, 2021, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Dentists and medical doctors from around the world will hear from the industry’s top experts on OSA about its impact on chronic conditions such as heart disease, chronic fatigue, and dementia. Attendees will also have the opportunity learn how innovations supporting the science of dentofacial sleep medicine are transforming the future of dentistry forever.

“Dentists are essential to solving the sleep and breathing epidemic as they serve as the front line to proper screening, education, and increasingly, treatment. Our annual Breathing Wellness Conference gives us a chance to educate these individuals on the dangers of OSA and share more about the latest innovations in treatment as we seek to improve the oral and overall health of patients,” said Kirk Huntsman, CEO, Vivos. “Rather than patch OSA with temporary, invasive solutions like CPAP machines and surgery, dentists are leading the change and focusing on potentially life-changing treatments that address the root cause of OSA.”

Dentists and other doctors appearing at the Breathing Wellness Conference as guest speakers include:

For more information about the 2021 Annual Breathing Wellness Conference Presented by The Vivos Institute click here: https://thevivosinstitute.com/breathing-wellness-conference-2021/.

About the Vivos Institute

Located in Denver, Colorado, the 15,000-square-foot Vivos Institute was established by Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. to provide advanced post-graduate education and training to dentists, dental teams and other healthcare providers from around the world in a live and hands-on setting. The Institute’s emphasis is on educating healthcare providers about OSA and Vivos’ treatments for OSA within their practice areas, along with training on Vivos’ related practice management tools for dentists.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment involves customized oral appliances and treatment protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for adults with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 19,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,250 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes VivosScore, powered by the SleepImage diagnostic technology, for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

