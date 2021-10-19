Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Presentation at Upcoming 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that David Millan, PhD, Foghorn’s Vice President of Chemistry, will be presenting at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit, which is being held virtually October 26-29, 2021. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control Platform® and resulting broad pipeline has the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.



“At Foghorn, we have spent the last four years building a drug discovery platform including robust protein degrader capabilities that we have applied to drugging the chromatin regulatory system at scale, in context, and in an integrated fashion,” stated Dr. Millan. “We use this part of our platform to evaluate and optimize novel heterobifunctional degrader compounds derived from our library of drug-like linkers in combination with E3 ligase binders. We have developed a robust suite of physiologically relevant screening assays that measure protein kinetics and enable us to generate and model ternary complexes.”

“Foghorn is actively advancing over eight protein degrader programs through both pre-clinical and clinical activities. Among these is FHD-609, a potent and highly selective heterobifunctional degrader of BRD9 with encouraging therapeutic potential as a new treatment for synovial sarcoma, an aggressive soft tissue cancer with limited treatment options. Having recently entered the clinic, FHD-609 is representative of the innovative capabilities of our targeted protein degradation platform that positions us to be a leader in the development of protein degrader therapeutics. We continue to advance our understanding of this emerging biology through multiple ongoing degrader programs, and I am excited to share our learnings and progress at this year’s TPD Summit,” concluded Dr. Millan.

Presentation details:

Title: Discovery of FHD-609: A Potent & Selective Intravenous Heterobifunctional Degrader of BRD9

Day: Wednesday, October 27

Time: 4:45pm ET / 1:45pm PT

Additional information on the Summit can be found here.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding the Company’s clinical programs for FHD-609 and its research pipeline. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trial, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risk regarding the timing of filing an IND for our product candidates and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Media Contact:

Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

fcavalie@foghorntx.com

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy

gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

bstrain@foghorntx.com

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7578

hans@lifesciadvisors.com



