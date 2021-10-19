Cardlytics Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, today announced that its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (866) 385-4179 (domestic) or (210) 874-7775 (international). The conference ID number is 2781489. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on November 9, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 2781489.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, we have offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Austin, Los Angeles and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

