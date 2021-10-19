Rover to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021

SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021. On the same day, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Rover’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).



What: Rover Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, November 8, 2021 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 714-3266

International: (360) 562-9905

Conference ID: 4446738 Live Webcast: https://investors.rover.com/

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for at least 90 days on https://investors.rover.com/ .

About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (NASDAQ: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and grooming. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.

