Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Net income of $7.2 million for the quarter; diluted third quarter 2021 EPS of $0.65 per share versus $0.45 per share in the third quarter of 2020; net income of $26.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

Second consecutive quarter of significant commercial loan growth; excluding Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, third quarter commercial loan growth was $98.2 million, or 33% annualized, as our lending team continues to draw from both their long-standing and newly developed relationships

Tangible book value per share (1) increased to $21.98 at September 30, 2021 from $21.61 at June 30, 2021 and $19.93 at December 31, 2020

increased to $21.98 at September 30, 2021 from $21.61 at June 30, 2021 and $19.93 at December 31, 2020 Noninterest income rose to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2021; the third quarter included $0.5 million in gains from the sale of asset-backed securities and $0.2 million in tax credits from the Bank's investment in solar renewable energy partnerships

A provision for loan losses of $0.4 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2021; the provision was net of COVID-19 reserve releases of $1.0 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively

The SBA PPP portfolio averaged $303.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $471.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 as the forgiveness process continues

Noninterest expenses increased to $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2021; salaries and employee benefits increased from additions to staff to facilitate growth, performance-based incentive increases and certain credits recorded in the second quarter; recognized a loss of $0.5 million from the termination of a cash flow hedge towards the end of the third quarter, which should improve net interest margin in future quarters

Reduced overnight borrowings by $50.0 million upon termination of cash flow hedge

Net interest margin declined to 3.03% in the third quarter of 2021 from 3.24% in the second quarter of 2021; excess liquidity increased significantly from a seasonal inflow of municipal deposits and continued SBA PPP forgiveness

The Company repurchased 46,838 shares of its common stock at an average price of $22.82 per share during the three months ended September 30, 2021

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, payable November 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2021



SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income totaled $7.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $8.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $5.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.65 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $0.79 in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $0.45 in the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President & CEO, commented, “Orrstown's earnings momentum continued into the third quarter of 2021 with year-to-date earnings 60% higher than the same prior year period. Our talented lending teams effectively executed Orrstown's high-touch service model that resonates with businesses and individuals in our markets. Continued loan growth is critical to mitigating the combined impact of excess cash, the prolonged low interest rate environment and declining PPP fee income.”

Mr. Quinn continued, “Orrstown is committed to being the premier financial institution in the markets we serve. As such, the Company will continue to make strategic investments in employees who excel in a consultative sales environment. We also acknowledge changing client preferences for delivery and service and will continue to make investments in technology that enhance the client experience and allow our team to focus more on client needs than operational complexities. In the short term, PPP fee recognition will continue to benefit earnings while longer-term strategic initiatives come to full realization.”

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment, which includes SBA PPP loans, declined by $5.6 million from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021, or 1% annualized, as the impact of SBA PPP forgiveness and consumer loan runoff was mostly offset by net commercial loan production. Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans increased by $90.1 million from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021, or 23% annualized. SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, declined by $95.7 million to $259.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $355.6 million at June 30, 2021. Commercial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, increased by $98.2 million, or 33% annualized, from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021. Commercial loan production remains robust and is expected to continue at a solid pace into the fourth quarter.

The remaining gross balance of SBA PPP loans is $268.5 million at September 30, 2021, of which $195.3 million is from 2021 originations. Net deferred SBA PPP fees of $8.6 million remain at September 30, 2021. The 2021 loans began to achieve forgiveness in the second quarter of 2021 and it is expected that most of them will be forgiven and the net deferred fees will be earned by the end of 2022.

Home equity lines of credit increased by $4.4 million, or 12% annualized in the third quarter of 2021. Residential mortgage loans declined by $8.6 million, or 16% annualized, in the three months ended September 30, 2021. Due to the low interest rate and competitive environment, the Company has not been aggressively pursuing portfolio mortgage loans. Overall loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans, was 7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits increased by $8.0 million, or 1% annualized, remaining at $2.5 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 as an influx of municipal deposits received during the third quarter more than offset the impact of SBA PPP deposit usage and runoff in certificates of deposit. In the third quarter of 2021, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $16.3 million, or 12% annualized; interest bearing checking deposits increased by $16.2 million, or 7% annualized; and money market and savings deposits increased $11.4 million, or 7% annualized. These increases were mostly offset by a decline in certificates of deposit of $35.9 million, or 38% annualized, from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021. Deposits rose by $145.2 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021 due primarily to SBA PPP loan funding and municipal deposit seasonality. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 78% at September 30, 2021. On a longer-term basis, the Bank continues to target a loan-to-deposit ratio of 90%.

Other

Investment securities decreased by $8.0 million to $452.1 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $460.1 million at June 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Bank rebalanced its investment portfolio by selling $72.8 million of asset-backed securities and purchasing mortgage-backed securities, municipal securities and United States Treasury notes totaling $60.0 million. See Appendix C for a summary of the Bank's current investments that highlights the concentrations, quality and credit enhancement levels of the portfolio.

FHLB advances and other borrowings decreased by $56.0 million to $2.0 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $58.0 million at June 30, 2021 due primarily to the payoff of $50.0 million in overnight borrowings in conjunction with the termination of a cash flow hedge.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income decreased by $1.3 million to $20.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. The net interest margin declined to 3.03% in the third quarter of 2021 from 3.24% in the second quarter of 2021. The margin reduction was primarily a result of a decrease in SBA PPP interest income (eight basis points), an increase in excess cash (six basis points) and lower purchase accounting accretion (three basis points).

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, there were $98.2 million and $197.5 million of SBA PPP loans forgiven, respectively. Interest income recognized on SBA PPP loans totaled $3.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $5.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021. This decline is due to the reduction in forgiveness of 2020 SBA PPP loan originations and reduced outstanding balances.

The cost of deposits was 0.15% in the third quarter of 2021, which is down from 0.17% in the second quarter of 2021 and 0.44% in the third quarter of 2020. Rate reductions in the first and third quarters of 2021 combined with the maturity of higher yielding certificates of deposit drove this decrease. Late in the third quarter of 2021, the Company terminated a cash flow hedge. Upon discontinuance, the hedged overnight borrowings of $50.0 million were repaid. These transactions are expected to improve the net interest margin by approximately seven basis points on an annualized basis.

Excess liquidity that has resulted from SBA PPP loan forgiveness and a seasonal inflow of municipal deposits negatively impacted the net interest margin in the three months ended September 30, 2021. Average cash and cash equivalents increased from $290.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $347.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021. However, the period end cash and cash equivalents balance was reduced to $311.4 million at September 30, 2021 from $336.8 million at June 30, 2021. We have begun implementing strategies to reduce cash balances, which may result in a decline in total assets, but should lead to growth in net interest income, earnings and return on average assets. The net interest margin is expected to improve in the fourth quarter as excess liquidity continues to be reduced.

Provision for Loan Losses

Asset quality metrics remain strong and trended positively in the third quarter. The allowance for loan losses totaled $20.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared with $19.4 million at June 30, 2021. Total classified loans decreased by $1.8 million, or 6%, to $26.9 million from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had active COVID-19 related deferred loans totaling $0.3 million, or 0.02% of its total loan portfolio, excluding SBA PPP loans. This compared to $3.9 million, or 0.25% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, at June 30, 2021 and $78.4 million, or 5.0% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, at September 30, 2020.

Net recoveries were $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans decreased by $0.8 million to $9.1 million at September 30, 2021 from $9.9 million at June 30, 2021, which was 0.47% of gross loans at September 30, 2021 and 0.51% of gross loans at June 30, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans was 219% at September 30, 2021 compared to 195% at June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to non-SBA guaranteed loans(1) remained steady at 1.2% as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Management believes the allowance for loan losses to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics.

Commercial loan growth drove provision expense of $0.4 million, net of recoveries, in the three months ended September 30, 2021. This compares to provision expense of $0.6 million and $2.2 million recorded in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. As a result of the relative strength of the economy and performance of the Bank's borrowers, including those that have been on deferral, the remaining qualitative reserve designated for the impact of COVID-19 of $1.0 million was reversed in the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $7.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $6.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $6.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020. Fee income growth remains a significant focus for the Bank.

Investment securities gains totaled $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, attributable primarily to the sale of $72.8 million of asset-backed securities.

Total wealth management income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 remained strong at $2.9 million for both periods, as compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Assets under management have increased by $239.0 million to $1.8 billion from $1.6 billion at September 30, 2020.

Mortgage banking income increased by $0.2 million from the second quarter of 2021 to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to an increase of $0.5 million in the fair value of the residential mortgage loans held for sale and interest rate lock commitments. This was partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of mortgages of $0.3 million to $1.2 million compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Mortgage loans sold totaled $48.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $51.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $72.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank services $488.6 million of residential mortgage loans, which is up by $8.3 million from June 30, 2021. Mortgage banking operations continued to be benefit from the low rate environment driving heightened refinance and purchase activity; however, the market for top-flight talent remains exceedingly competitive. Mortgage banking income was $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Other income increased by $0.2 million to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 from the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the recognition of tax credits from the Bank's investment in solar renewable energy partnerships.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses increased by $2.0 million to $19.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 from the three months ended June 30, 2021. Salaries and benefits increased as the Company continues to be the employer of choice in our markets among bankers attracted to a client-first approach to the business, which should allow Orrstown to maintain a strong growth trajectory. The increase of $1.2 million in salaries and employee benefits, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was attributed to higher employee benefit costs of $0.3 million, performance-based incentive increases of $0.2 million and credits recorded in the prior quarter of $0.2 million, with most of the remaining increase due to additions in personnel. In addition, the Company recognized a $0.5 million loss in the third quarter from the termination of a cash flow hedge derivative. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, no expense was recorded for the reserve for unfunded commitments compared to a reduction of $0.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 18.9% compared with 19.3% for the second quarter of 2021. The Company's effective tax rate is less than the 21% federal statutory rate due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies, as well as tax credits.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $268.6 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $2.7 million from $265.9 million at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to net income, partially offset by dividends paid and a decrease in unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities. Tangible book value per share(1) has grown from $19.93 per share at December 31, 2020 to $21.98 per share at September 30, 2021, an increase of 10%.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.6% at September 30, 2021 from 8.4% at June 30, 2021. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.3% at September 30, 2021 and 8.0% at June 30, 2021. The Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 15.6% at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable November 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2021. The dividend payout ratio totaled 29% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 23% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate at this time to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profitability for the period: Net interest income $ 20,620 $ 20,818 $ 64,376 $ 59,878 Provision for loan losses 365 2,200 (10 ) 5,025 Noninterest income 7,651 6,861 21,859 21,128 Noninterest expenses 19,035 19,265 53,851 56,000 Income before income taxes 8,871 6,214 32,394 19,981 Income tax expense 1,679 1,237 6,219 3,577 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,192 $ 4,977 $ 26,175 $ 16,404 Financial ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.98 % 0.72 % 1.21 % 0.84 % Return on average equity (1) 10.69 % 8.67 % 13.49 % 9.80 % Net interest margin (1) 3.03 % 3.24 % 3.21 % 3.34 % Efficiency ratio 67.3 % 69.6 % 62.4 % 69.1 % Income per common share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.45 $ 2.38 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.45 $ 2.36 $ 1.49 Average equity to average assets 9.20 % 8.29 % 8.96 % 8.55 % (1) Annualized.





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (continued) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 At period-end: Total assets $ 2,870,182 $ 2,750,572 Total deposits 2,502,108 2,356,880 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,919,799 1,959,539 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 6,412 11,734 Securities available for sale 445,018 466,465 Borrowings 29,598 77,511 Subordinated notes 31,948 31,903 Shareholders' equity 268,569 246,249 Credit quality and capital ratios (1): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.03 % 1.02 % Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.52 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 219 % 195 % Total risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 15.6 % 15.6 % Orrstown Bank 14.7 % 14.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.8 % 12.5 % Orrstown Bank 13.5 % 13.5 % Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 12.8 % 12.5 % Orrstown Bank 13.5 % 13.5 % Tier 1 leverage capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 8.3 % 8.1 % Orrstown Bank 8.7 % 8.7 % Book value per common share $ 23.97 $ 21.98 (1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 36,920 $ 26,203 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 274,495 99,055 Cash and cash equivalents 311,415 125,258 Restricted investments in bank stocks 7,051 10,563 Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $437,852 and $460,999 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 445,018 466,465 Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,412 11,734 Loans 1,939,764 1,979,690 Less: Allowance for loan losses (19,965 ) (20,151 ) Net loans 1,919,799 1,959,539 Premises and equipment, net 34,279 35,149 Cash surrender value of life insurance 69,792 68,554 Goodwill 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets, net 4,486 5,458 Accrued interest receivable 8,015 8,927 Other assets 45,191 40,201 Total assets $ 2,870,182 $ 2,750,572 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 545,323 $ 456,778 Interest-bearing 1,956,785 1,900,102 Total deposits 2,502,108 2,356,880 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 27,595 19,466 FHLB advances and other 2,003 58,045 Subordinated notes 31,948 31,903 Accrued interest and other liabilities 37,959 38,029 Total liabilities 2,601,613 2,504,323 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share 50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,248,917 shares issued and 11,205,052 outstanding at September 30, 2021; 11,257,046 shares issued and 11,201,317 outstanding at December 31, 2020 586 586 Additional paid—in capital 189,168 189,066 Retained earnings 74,122 54,099 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,661 3,346 Treasury stock— 43,865 and 55,729 shares, at cost at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (968 ) (848 ) Total shareholders’ equity 268,569 246,249 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,870,182 $ 2,750,572





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans $ 19,890 $ 21,645 $ 62,724 $ 63,605 Investment securities - taxable 1,514 2,145 5,007 8,378 Investment securities - tax-exempt 652 417 1,790 1,121 Short-term investments 135 9 255 101 Total interest income 22,191 24,216 69,776 73,205 Interest expense Deposits 937 2,483 3,410 10,147 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 8 20 25 72 FHLB advances and other 123 394 458 1,604 Subordinated notes 503 501 1,507 1,504 Total interest expense 1,571 3,398 5,400 13,327 Net interest income 20,620 20,818 64,376 59,878 Provision for loan losses 365 2,200 (10 ) 5,025 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,255 18,618 64,386 54,853 Noninterest income Service charges 993 852 2,758 2,558 Interchange income 1,030 900 3,049 2,507 Swap fee income 67 95 135 527 Wealth management income 2,917 2,464 8,570 7,118 Mortgage banking activities 1,333 1,985 4,684 3,926 Gains on sale of portfolio loans — — — 2,803 Investment securities gains (losses) 479 (13 ) 635 (44 ) Other income 832 578 2,028 1,733 Total noninterest income 7,651 6,861 21,859 21,128 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,498 10,695 31,907 32,352 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 2,374 2,434 7,292 7,049 Data processing, telephone, and communication 990 958 3,041 2,620 Advertising and bank promotions 735 197 1,434 1,153 FDIC insurance 218 230 570 491 Professional services 562 603 1,862 2,340 Taxes other than income 16 453 929 904 Intangible asset amortization 314 357 972 1,224 Merger related and branch consolidation expenses — 1,310 — 1,310 Insurance claim recovery — — — (486 ) Other operating expenses 2,328 2,028 5,844 7,043 Total noninterest expenses 19,035 19,265 53,851 56,000 Income before income tax expense 8,871 6,214 32,394 19,981 Income tax expense 1,679 1,237 6,219 3,577 Net income $ 7,192 $ 4,977 $ 26,175 $ 16,404 Share information: Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.45 $ 2.38 $ 1.50 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.45 $ 2.36 $ 1.49 Weighted average shares - basic 10,979 10,941 10,976 10,939 Weighted average shares - diluted 11,122 11,025 11,103 11,027





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 347,242 $ 135 0.15 % $ 290,039 $ 81 0.11 % $ 145,595 $ 39 0.11 % $ 48,019 $ 14 0.12 % $ 31,087 $ 9 0.12 % Investment securities (1) 464,417 2,339 2.00 438,110 2,421 2.22 468,273 2,512 2.18 486,613 2,643 2.16 496,107 2,673 2.14 Loans (1)(2)(3) 1,919,926 19,945 4.12 2,014,600 21,375 4.26 2,033,219 21,574 4.30 2,015,749 23,960 4.73 2,054,193 21,741 4.21 Total interest-earning assets 2,731,585 22,419 3.26 2,742,749 23,877 3.49 2,647,087 24,125 3.70 2,550,381 26,617 4.15 2,581,387 24,423 3.76 Other assets 195,089 188,810 182,737 182,764 190,119 Total $ 2,926,674 $ 2,931,559 $ 2,829,824 $ 2,733,145 $ 2,771,506 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,411,243 286 0.08 $ 1,394,384 292 0.08 $ 1,334,219 438 0.13 $ 1,283,024 655 0.20 $ 1,213,208 939 0.31 Savings deposits 209,112 53 0.10 200,439 50 0.10 183,576 45 0.10 172,068 52 0.12 168,377 67 0.16 Time deposits 349,215 598 0.68 382,467 739 0.78 397,271 909 0.93 411,395 1,155 1.12 432,438 1,477 1.36 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,969,570 937 0.19 1,977,290 1,081 0.22 1,915,066 1,392 0.29 1,866,487 1,862 0.40 1,814,023 2,483 0.54 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,578 8 0.13 22,417 8 0.14 21,452 9 0.17 20,055 13 0.26 21,145 20 0.38 FHLB advances and other 45,071 123 1.09 57,896 164 1.14 58,000 171 1.20 135,558 320 0.94 219,567 394 0.71 Subordinated notes 31,938 503 6.29 31,924 502 6.29 31,909 502 6.29 31,895 502 6.29 31,881 501 6.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,070,157 1,571 0.30 2,089,527 1,755 0.34 2,026,427 2,074 0.42 2,053,995 2,697 0.52 2,086,616 3,398 0.65 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 548,923 545,617 516,849 406,454 417,939 Other 38,409 37,561 36,244 36,216 37,330 Total Liabilities 2,657,489 2,672,705 2,579,520 2,496,665 2,541,885 Shareholders' Equity 269,185 258,854 250,304 236,480 229,621 Total $ 2,926,674 $ 2,931,559 $ 2,829,824 $ 2,733,145 $ 2,771,506 Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread 20,848 2.96 % 22,122 3.15 % 22,051 3.28 % 23,920 3.63 % 21,025 3.12 % Taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.03 % 3.24 % 3.38 % 3.73 % 3.24 % Taxable-equivalent adjustment (228 ) (221 ) (196 ) (192 ) (207 ) Net interest income $ 20,620 $ 21,901 $ 21,855 $ 23,728 $ 20,818 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132 % 131 % 131 % 124 % 124 % NOTES: (1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable, prior periods have been adjusted to include these fees.





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Taxable- Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances $ 261,697 $ 255 0.13 % $ 27,315 $ 101 0.49 % Investment securities (1) 456,919 7,272 2.13 496,977 9,797 2.63 Loans (1)(2)(3) 1,988,834 62,895 4.23 1,899,186 63,940 4.50 Total interest-earning assets 2,707,450 70,422 3.48 2,423,478 73,838 4.07 Other assets 188,924 193,057 Total $ 2,896,374 $ 2,616,535 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,380,241 1,014 0.10 $ 1,113,740 4,100 0.49 Savings deposits 197,792 149 0.10 160,133 194 0.16 Time deposits 376,142 2,247 0.80 466,032 5,853 1.68 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,954,175 3,410 0.23 1,739,905 10,147 0.78 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 22,490 25 0.15 17,395 72 0.55 FHLB advances and other 53,608 458 1.14 194,197 1,604 1.10 Subordinated notes 31,924 1,507 6.29 31,867 1,504 6.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,062,197 5,400 0.35 1,983,364 13,327 0.90 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 537,247 373,614 Other 37,413 35,874 Total Liabilities 2,636,857 2,392,852 Shareholders' Equity 259,517 223,683 Total $ 2,896,374 $ 2,616,535 Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread 65,022 3.13 % 60,511 3.17 % Taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.21 % 3.34 % Taxable-equivalent adjustment (646 ) (633 ) Net interest income $ 64,376 $ 59,878 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131 % 122 % NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME: (1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate. (2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable, prior periods have been adjusted to include these fees.





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts ) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Profitability for the quarter: Net interest income $ 20,620 $ 21,901 $ 21,855 $ 23,729 $ 20,818 Provision for loan losses 365 625 (1,000 ) 300 2,200 Noninterest income 7,651 6,664 7,544 7,181 6,861 Noninterest expenses 19,035 17,033 17,783 18,080 19,265 Income before income taxes 8,871 10,907 12,616 12,530 6,214 Income tax expense 1,679 2,131 2,409 2,471 1,237 Net income $ 7,192 $ 8,776 $ 10,207 $ 10,059 $ 4,977 Financial ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.98 % 1.20 % 1.44 % 1.47 % 0.72 % Return on average equity (1) 10.69 % 13.56 % 16.31 % 17.01 % 8.67 % Net interest margin (1) 3.03 % 3.24 % 3.38 % 3.73 % 3.24 % Efficiency ratio 67.3 % 59.6 % 60.5 % 58.5 % 69.6 % Per share information: Income per common share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.80 $ 0.93 $ 0.92 $ 0.45 Diluted 0.65 0.79 0.92 0.91 0.45 Book value 23.97 23.61 22.62 21.98 20.78 Tangible book value (2) 21.98 21.61 20.59 19.93 18.70 Cash dividends paid 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.17 Average basic shares 10,979 10,975 10,975 10,953 10,941 Average diluted shares 11,122 11,112 11,074 11,057 11,025 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix B - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Noninterest income: Service charges $ 993 $ 880 $ 885 $ 999 $ 852 Interchange income 1,030 1,064 955 916 900 Loan swap referral fees 67 15 53 320 95 Wealth management income 2,917 2,930 2,723 2,615 2,464 Mortgage banking activities 1,333 1,162 2,189 1,348 1,985 Other income 832 602 594 955 578 Investment securities gains (losses) 479 11 145 28 (13 ) Total noninterest income $ 7,651 $ 6,664 $ 7,544 $ 7,181 $ 6,861 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,498 $ 10,212 $ 10,197 $ 10,998 $ 10,695 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 2,374 2,400 2,518 2,467 2,434 Data processing, telephone, and communication 990 1,032 1,019 954 958 Advertising and bank promotions 735 274 425 507 197 FDIC insurance 218 158 194 195 230 Professional services 562 579 721 780 603 Taxes other than income 16 462 451 240 453 Intangible asset amortization 314 324 334 345 357 Merger related and branch consolidation expenses — — — — 1,310 Other operating expenses 2,328 1,592 1,924 1,594 2,028 Total noninterest expenses $ 19,035 $ 17,033 $ 17,783 $ 18,080 $ 19,265





ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Balance Sheet at quarter end: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,415 $ 336,762 $ 326,245 $ 125,258 $ 87,307 Restricted investments in bank stocks 7,051 9,691 10,307 10,563 12,646 Securities available for sale 445,018 450,402 407,690 466,465 478,288 Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,412 8,092 11,449 11,734 12,804 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 196,585 191,595 177,934 174,908 166,623 Non-owner occupied 509,703 471,541 415,219 409,567 403,138 Multi-family 112,002 112,420 111,757 113,635 110,153 Non-owner occupied residential 100,088 99,631 101,381 114,505 111,958 Commercial and industrial (1) 540,205 599,123 750,831 647,368 690,330 Acquisition and development: 1-4 family residential construction 12,246 9,686 12,138 9,486 9,627 Commercial and land development 71,784 55,330 45,229 51,826 37,850 Municipal 13,631 14,452 19,238 20,523 28,867 Total commercial loans 1,556,244 1,553,778 1,633,727 1,541,818 1,558,546 Residential mortgage: First lien 203,360 211,918 225,247 244,321 273,149 Home equity – term 7,079 8,321 9,183 10,169 11,108 Home equity – lines of credit 154,004 149,601 153,169 157,021 158,106 Installment and other loans 19,077 21,765 23,695 26,361 28,961 Total loans 1,939,764 1,945,383 2,045,021 1,979,690 2,029,870 Allowance for loan losses (19,965 ) (19,381 ) (18,967 ) (20,151 ) (19,725 ) Net loans held-for-investment 1,919,799 1,926,002 2,026,054 1,959,539 2,010,145 Goodwill 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets, net 4,486 4,800 5,124 5,458 5,803 Total assets 2,870,182 2,912,717 2,963,534 2,750,572 2,781,667 Total deposits 2,502,108 2,494,100 2,547,089 2,356,880 2,279,483 Borrowings 29,598 80,709 80,736 77,511 200,818 Subordinated notes 31,948 31,932 31,918 31,903 31,889 Total shareholders' equity 268,569 265,938 254,448 246,249 232,847

(1) This balance includes $259.9 million, $355.6 million, $504.3 million, $403.3 million and $458.1 million of SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.



ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (continued) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Capital and credit quality measures (1): Total risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 15.6 % 15.6 % 16.2 % 15.6 % 15.0 % Orrstown Bank 14.7 % 14.6 % 15.3 % 14.7 % 14.3 % Tier 1 risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 12.8 % 12.7 % 13.2 % 12.5 % 12.0 % Orrstown Bank 13.5 % 13.5 % 14.1 % 13.5 % 13.1 % Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 12.8 % 12.7 % 13.2 % 12.5 % 12.0 % Orrstown Bank 13.5 % 13.5 % 14.1 % 13.5 % 13.1 % Tier 1 leverage capital: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc 8.3 % 8.0 % 8.1 % 8.1 % 7.8 % Orrstown Bank 8.7 % 8.5 % 8.6 % 8.7 % 8.5 % Average equity to average assets 9.20 % 8.83 % 8.85 % 8.65 % 8.29 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.03 % 1.00 % 0.93 % 1.02 % 0.97 % Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.51 % 0.48 % 0.52 % 0.39 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.28 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 219 % 195 % 192 % 195 % 250 % Other information: Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (219 ) $ 211 $ 184 $ (126 ) $ (8 ) Classified loans 26,910 28,731 32,408 33,147 36,408 Nonperforming and other risk assets: Nonaccrual loans 9,116 9,941 9,895 10,310 7,899 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets 9,116 9,941 9,895 10,310 7,899 Restructured loans still accruing 839 852 921 934 945 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing (2) 362 212 196 554 520 Total nonperforming and other risk assets $ 10,317 $ 11,005 $ 11,012 $ 11,798 $ 9,364 (1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings. (2) Includes $0.4 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.5 million and $0.5 million of purchased credit impaired loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Unusual Items

The following table presents unusual items that impacted each period shown. These items are presented to enable investors to better understand the magnitude of certain significant items on reported GAAP results in the context of the Company's growth and acquisition activities.

Three Months Ended Year To Date 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 (In thousands) Pretax Items Branch consolidation expenses $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,310 $ — $ 1,310 Net securities gains (losses) 479 11 145 28 (13 ) 635 (44 ) (Loss) gain on swap termination (514 ) — — 226 — (514 ) — Earnings on life insurance proceeds — — — 58 — — — Gains on sale of portfolio loans — — — — 294 — 2,803 Accretion - recoveries on purchased credit impaired loans 15 23 256 779 — 294 1,526 Solar partnership credit income 230 — — 264 — 230 — Insurance claim receivable recovery — — — — — — 486

Appendix B- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets totaling $23.2 million and $24.2 million at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Additionally, the Company incurred approximately $1.3 million in charges associated with branch consolidation efforts during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Management believes providing certain “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect of acquisition activity on reported results, particularly to overcome comparability issues related to the influence of intangibles (principally goodwill) created in acquisitions. Management also believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results of non-recurring charges associated with increasing operational efficiencies for the long-term, and provide investors with clarity on its allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio. The Company believes that excluding SBA PPP loans, due to its credit enhancement, from loans held for investment is useful to investors due to the size and effect on the total and ratio.

Tangible book value per common share and allowance to non-SBA guaranteed loans, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(dollars in thousands, except per share information)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Shareholders' equity $ 268,569 $ 265,938 $ 254,448 $ 246,249 $ 232,847 Less: Goodwill 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 18,724 Other intangible assets 4,486 4,800 5,124 5,458 5,803 Related tax effect (942 ) (1,008 ) (1,076 ) (1,146 ) (1,219 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 246,301 $ 243,422 $ 231,676 $ 223,213 $ 209,539 Common shares outstanding 11,205 11,263 11,251 11,201 11,204 Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP based measure) $ 23.97 $ 23.61 $ 22.62 $ 21.98 $ 20.78 Intangible assets per share 1.99 2.00 2.03 2.05 2.08 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 21.98 $ 21.61 $ 20.59 $ 19.93 $ 18.70





Allowance to Non-SBA Guaranteed Loans: September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Allowance for loan losses $ 19,965 $ 19,381 Gross loans 1,939,764 1,945,383 less: SBA guaranteed loans (261,138 ) (356,905 ) Non-SBA guaranteed loans $ 1,678,626 $ 1,588,478 Allowance to non-SBA guaranteed loans 1.2 % 1.2 %

Appendix C- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment portfolio, excluding equity securities, at September 30, 2021:

(dollars in thousands)

Sector Portfolio Mix Amortized Book Fair Value Credit Enhancement AAA AA A BBB NR Collateral Type Unsecured ABS 1 % $ 3,103 $ 3,159 31 % — % — % — % — % 100 % Unsecured Consumer Debt Student Loan ABS 2 9,385 9,367 18 — — — — 100 Seasoned Student Loans Federal Family Education Loan ABS 23 101,309 101,383 5 67 27 5 — — Federal Family Education Loan (1) PACE Loan ABS 1 3,880 3,969 5 100 — — — — PACE Loans Non-Agency RMBS 6 25,929 25,657 49 100 — — — — Reverse Mortgages (2) Municipal - General Obligation 21 93,094 97,365 7 86 7 — — Municipal - Revenue 18 81,145 84,156 — 76 12 — 13 SBA ReRemic 2 9,049 9,029 — 100 — — — SBA Guarantee (3) Agency MBS 21 90,474 90,705 — 100 — — — Residential Mortgages (3) U.S. Treasury securities 5 20,087 19,831 — 100 — — — Bank CDs — 249 249 — — — — 100 FDIC Insured CD 100 % $ 437,704 $ 444,870 24 % 66 % 5 % — % 5 % (1) Minimum of 97% guaranteed by U.S. government (2) Reverse mortgages fund over time and credit enhancement is estimated based on prior experience (3) 100% guaranteed by U.S. government agencies Note : Ratings in table are the lowest of the three rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's & Fitch). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+ Note: S&P rates US government obligations at AA+

About the Company

With $2.9 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

