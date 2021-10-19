Chief Learning Officer 2021 Learning in Practice Award Winners Announced During Virtual Ceremony

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Learning Officer (CLO), a subsidiary brand of BetterWork Media Group, announced last night during a special virtual ceremony the winners of the 2021 Learning in Practice Awards, honoring individuals and companies that are applying innovation to corporate education to improve workplace and business performance. Fifty-four winners were announced, including the top honor, CLO of the Year, which went to Lou Tedrick, vice president of global learning and development at Verizon.

Tedrick is recognized for being an inspirational talent leader and business pacesetter who thrives on transformation. She has shaped world-class organizations by engaging employees — motivating them to outperform expectations and create powerful customer experiences. Throughout her career, she's driven change and executed new initiatives in centralized and decentralized business models, including matrix environments. She's spearheaded innovative global L&D technological solutions. Time and again, she's summoned the courage required to lead in new and unpredictable spaces.

Since 2003, the annual Learning in Practice Awards have recognized greatness in the design and delivery of enterprise education initiatives, awarding gold, silver and bronze in two classes: Practitioner Awards, which are organized into two divisions based on organization size and recognize CLOs and qualified senior learning leaders for outstanding learning and development initiatives. The other class, Provider Awards, recognizes qualified service providers, vendors and consultants for their work on behalf of a client organization.

"Every year we have a new round of applicants to evaluate, and every year it seems our job gets harder," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief of BetterWork Media Group, the parent company of CLO. "The incredible dedication and tenacity of our participants prove time and time again that innovation is truly instrumental in the advancement of the learning function's role in business performance. This is especially true during a year of so much pivoting and perseverance."

