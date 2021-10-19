CARSP Launches Resources to Support the United Nations’ Second Decade of Action for Road Safety

English French

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals (CARSP) is excited to announce the release of its latest online resource entitled Road Safety Information.



On October 28th, 2021, the United Nations and the World Health Organization will launch the Second Decade of Action for Road Safety, which aims to reduce global road traffic deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030. In preparation for this launch, this webpage will feature content so the media and public can gain value from basic, credible road safety information and FAQs.

This resource covers 13 important road safety topics, including Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025, Vision Zero and the Safe Systems Approach, Safe Speeds, Emerging Technologies, and Road Safety During Covid-19. The Road Safety Information webpage will be updated at least every year in English and French.

“Road safety professionals, or whoever wishes to dig deeper, will appreciate links to additional resources and detailed reference lists,” states CARSP’s Executive Director, Brenda Suggett. “This resource is sponsored by Transport Canada and developed by a team of road safety experts within CARSP. Different resource components are intended for different audiences, so there will be content for various stakeholders in road safety”.

CARSP envisions that this information will be used to advance the road safety agenda across multiple Canadian stakeholders, including governments (federal, provincial/territorial, municipal), non-governmental organizations, and the private sector.

Across Canada, people realize the toll that motor vehicle crashes take on families and communities. In response, road authorities and partners are developing plans and programs aimed at reducing crashes. Some communities are adopting Vision Zero, a philosophy where no loss of life on our roads is acceptable, and policies that support this direction. Therefore, there is a growing demand for an online resource of road safety knowledge for the media and the public. While Canada does have Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025, and some progress has been made, much work remains to be done by multiple Canadian Stakeholders.

About the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals (CARSP):

CARSP is a national organization dedicated to enhancing road safety at home and abroad.



CARSP supports Canada’s road safety community by providing access to multi-disciplinary information, research and networking opportunities.



CARSP is a diverse group of professionals involved in the research, management, delivery and promotion of road safety programs.

