Make An Impact Foundation Opens New Playground at Walsh Park

MOBILE, Alabama, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make An Impact Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, today announced the opening of a new playground at Walsh Park in Mobile, Alabama.



The new playground features play equipment from Miracle Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. Play activities include classic equipment such as climbers, overhead events and slides, and innovative elements like the Accelerator Swing, an inclusive group swing, and the Mini City Community Helpers, which provides younger children a fun and friendly playhouse.

“Making an impact in children’s lives is a priority for our Foundation,” explained Dale Gillmore, Founder and Board Chairman of Make An Impact Foundation. “We’re excited to expand our national kids play project to Southwest Alabama and partner with these amazing organizations, to make an impact in Mobile.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all kids have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers. To make this exciting new play space a reality, Make An Impact Foundation worked with FOX10 and the United Way of Southwest Alabama to bring together community partners committed to serving the families of Mobile. This new playground is made possible through amazing businesses of Mobile, including: Shoe Station, EcoSouth, Palmer’s Toyota Superstore, and Palmer’s Airport Hyundai.

A public grand opening celebration is scheduled for 4-6pm today at Walsh Park, located at 1401 Windsor Avenue. DJ Party Animal will be on hand, spinning some family-friendly tunes to further add to the excitement of this new playground opening. Students, teachers and faculty from Maryvale Elementary, located a few blocks from Walsh Park, will take part in the celebration.

About Make An Impact Foundation:

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

About FOX10 Playground Project:

Playgrounds are more than a place to play. They help build a child’s self-esteem, teach them how to work with others, enhance their critical thinking skills and help their bodies stay healthy. Playgrounds are a great place for families and neighbors to create memories together. Let’s put our commitment to the community to work and build a playground together! FOX10 is teaming up with Miracle, United Way of Southwest Alabama, and Make An Impact to build a brand new playground at Walsh Park. This new playground is made possible through our sponsors; EcoSouth Services, Shoe Station and Palmer’s Toyota Superstore/Airport Hyundai. You can follow the FOX10 Playground Project to completion on-air, online and on social media.

About United Way of Southwest Alabama

The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) serves Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. Created in 1926 as a Community Chest, UWSWA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community. The vision of UWSWA is to strengthen communities by focusing on uniting and mobilizing resources in support of the building blocks for a better life: Education, Financial Stability, Health, and Essentials. UWSWA has raised and invested more than $240 million into our community to help strengthen the capacity of positive community progress. Many of these issues that affect our community are addressed by the funded programs and initiatives that help thousands local people each year.

The Clarke County Outreach Center in Grove Hill was made possible through an Alabama Power Foundation Elevate Grant. The center is a central hub for UWSWA partner agencies serving Clarke County and surrounding areas to meet and provide their full spectrum of services to residents of the county and is not limited to programs funded by UWSWA. Having a physical presence in Clarke County helps mitigate transportation challenges as well as increase awareness of the programs and services available to residents. For more information, visit www.uwswa.org.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

Walsh Park Playground Photos

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c91179d-061a-418f-a7bf-874a1a1a2720

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cd01758-5528-4f42-a0aa-43ae71dae543