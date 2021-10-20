Custom Cycling Clothing Australia – Best New Custom Bike Jersey Designs Launched

Hurstville, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Champion System Australia is now offering customers across Australia the opportunity to create personalized cycling jerseys based on several available models. Customers can choose from long and short sleeve options, as well as men and women’s cuts.

More details can be found at https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey

Cycling enthusiasts, professional, and amateur teams now have access to a variety of high-performance cycling jerseys, including the best-selling 2020 Tech Jersey. The piece is made with Champion System’s light and durable Tech fabric for improved airflow.

The popular sportswear supplier manufactures all products using lightweight, breathable fabrics which provide comfort, temperature regulation, and UV protection. All jerseys are designed with functionality in mind. Every piece of fabric is carefully curated and placed to enhance performance.

The latest addition to the performance line utilizes the company’s VALE fabric on front and rear panels for maximum airflow, making this jersey ideally suited to all conditions. Those looking for apparel specifically designed to withstand high tempo rides and turbo gym cycling will find the Tech Lite Jersey to be the ideal choice. Made with the CS Tech Lite fabric, this piece has an improved capacity for wicking and heat management.

All Champion System jerseys can be fully customized. The company’s in-house team of designers can turn any concept into reality. Customers are encouraged to upload their ideas — drawings, logos, team colours, and images — to start their project. With no minimum orders, they can choose to purchase jerseys for a whole team or just one piece for themselves.

The design team will have the custom jersey ready for customer approval within 72 hours. Typically, it can take up to six weeks for the products to be manufactured. However, the process can be accelerated for urgent orders.

About Champion System Australia

The sports apparel manufacturer has been in business since 2005. With locations across 22 countries, the company is an industry leader in high-performance custom activewear.

A spokesperson for the company said, “All of Champion System’s apparel can be customised with your own design. Our team will work with you to simplify the process of taking your ideas and turning them into reality.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au