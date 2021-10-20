Women’s Reversible Black Bomber Jacket – Frank And Oak Skyline Collection Launch

Montréal, Canada, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Frank and Oak has launched the Skyline reversible bomber – an eco-friendly jacket made from recycled bottles that features a featherless Thermore® Ecodown filling. The stylish design offers a versatile contemporary feel, pairable with both smart and casual looks.

More details can be found at https://www.frankandoak.com/products/the-skyline-reversible-bomber-in-black-2410136-002?

The latest release from the renowned fashion brand features a slimline profile. It can be worn under larger overcoats and even has snap attachments, enabling the Skyline reversible bomber to be hooked onto Smart-Layer outerwear which is also available from the Frank and Oak store.

As a standalone piece, the Skyline reversible bomber jacket can withstand temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius and features a water-repellent surface, making it an ideal choice for the fall season. Cleaning and maintenance are made easy with machine-washable fabric.

The Skyline’s reversible design gives customers two striking looks in one jacket, from diamond-shaped stitching on a quilted surface on one side to a smooth finish on the other. The coat also offers practicality with the quilted side having two welt pockets on the front and a large patch chest pocket. The smooth side offers a different configuration with two lower seam pockets.

Other features include a high-quality cire finish, a NATULON® zip tape strip made from recycled polyester, ribbed collar and cuffs, and a subtle flag label on the side seam.

The Skyline range is available in a variety of colours. These include sleek black, the deep pastel shades of the Dark Rose model, and a sand-coloured option for a brighter look. A Maxi version of the jacket is also available, offering thigh-length coverage.

About Frank and Oak

The company was founded in 2012 by two longtime friends – Ethan and Hicham. The Frank and Oak team is united by a desire to produce stylish apparel that combines striking looks, functionality, and sustainability through recycled materials.

A spokesperson says, “We design products that are made to last to keep up with our demanding lifestyles while ensuring minimal impact on the planet we love.”

With its latest launch, Frank and Oak continue to set the standard for style and sustainability in contemporary fashion.

