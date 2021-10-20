Coop Pank unaudited financial results for Q3 2021

English Estonian

Coop Pank has 108,000 clients by the end of Q3 2021, the number of clients has increased by 7,300 over the quarter (+7%). Number of private clients with current account in the bank increased by 6,700 and number of business clients by 600 over the quarter. Over the year, client base of Coop Pank increased 35%, i.e. by 28,000 clients.

In Q3 2021, volume of deposits in Coop Pank increased by 95 million euros (+11%), reaching total of 987 million euros. Deposits from domestic companies showed the fastest growth, increasing by 77 million euros, of which 42 million were demand deposits and 35 million were term deposits. Deposits from private clients grew by 25 million euros, of which 22 million were demand deposits and 3 million were term deposits. Deposits from international deposit platform Raisin and other financing decreased by 7 million euros. Compared to Q3 2020, volume of Coop Pank's deposits has increased by 299 million euros (+43%). In an annual comparison, share of demand deposits to total deposits has increased from 34% to 44%. In Q3 2021, the bank’s financing cost was 0.7%, at the same time last year the financing cost was 0.9%.

In Q3 2021, net loan portfolio of Coop Pank grew by 82 million euros (+11%), reaching 854 million euros. Business loans portfolio showed the fastest growth, increasing the volume by 57 million euros (+19%). Home loans portfolio increased by 28 million euros (+9%), leasing portfolio by 2 million euros (+3%) and consumer finance portfolio decreased by 5 million euros (-7%). Compared to Q3 2020, total loan portfolio of Coop Pank has grown by 255 million euros, i.e. 43%.

In Q3 2021, overdue loan portfolio of Coop Pank was at the level of 2%. In an annual comparison, overdue loan portfolio decreased from the level of 5% to 2%, which is the lowest level in last four years.

Impairment costs of financial assets in Q3 2021 were 0.01 million euros.

Net income of Coop Pank in Q3 2021 was 10.3 million euros, having grown 11% over the quarter and 29% over the year. Operating expenses reached 5.8 million euros in Q3, having increased by 8% over the quarter and 22% over the year.

In Q3 2021, net profit of Coop Pank was 4.3 million euros, which is 42% more than in Q2 2021 and 114% more than a year ago. In Q3 2021, cost to income ratio of the bank was 56% and return on equity was 16.2%.

As of 30 September 2021, Coop Pank has 24,575 shareholders, 6 113 shareholders have been added over the quarter.

Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank, comments the results:

“When the market dropped in the first quarter of this year, our loan portfolio showed modest growth, it was followed by good growth in the second quarter and even stronger growth now, in the third quarter.

Similar dynamics have taken place in the growth of new customers and in the transactions made by them. The growing customer base, in turn, has led to an increase in domestic deposits and made it possible to reduce the share of more expensive foreign financing.

The growing loan portfolio, the number of customers and the volume of transactions made by them, the cheaper price of resources and the high quality of the loan portfolio resulted in Coop Pank's best quarterly profit (4.3 million euros) and performance indicators (ROE 16.2%; CIR 56%).”

Income statement, in thousands of euros Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 9M 2021 9M 2020 Net interest income 9 345 8 325 7 353 25 714 20 563 Net fee and commission income 752 783 558 2 183 1 557 Net other income 230 233 77 665 450 Total net income 10 327 9 341 7 988 28 562 22 570 Payroll expenses -3 364 -3 065 -2 844 -9 308 -8 109 Marketing expenses -296 -313 -168 -915 -595 Rental and office expenses, depreciation of tangible assets -667 -576 -557 -1 822 -1 672 IT expenses and depreciation of intangible assets -893 -809 -632 -2 442 -1 687 Other operating expenses -568 -573 -525 -1 761 -1 461 Total operating expenses -5 788 -5 336 -4 726 -16 248 -13 524 Net profit before impairment losses 4 539 4 005 3 262 12 314 9 046 Impairment costs on financial assets -10 -753 -1 139 -1 534 -4 074 Net profit before income tax 4 529 3 252 2 123 10 780 4 972 Income tax expenses -227 -220 -111 -612 -137 Net profit for the financial year 4 302 3 032 2 012 10 168 4 835 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 0,05 0,03 0,02 0,11 0,05 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0,05 0,03 0,02 0,11 0,05 Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros 30.09.2021 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 30.09.2020 Cash and cash equivalents 239 735 221 666 170 750 168 984 Debt securities 3 573 3 678 3 011 3 084 Loans to customers 854 234 772 516 670 593 599 213 Other assets 32 965 26 513 25 555 26 179 Total assets 1 130 507 1 024 373 869 909 797 460 Customer deposits and loans received 986 777 891 397 757 835 688 116 Other liabilities 18 233 11 982 7 443 7 978 Subordinated debt 17 111 17 064 7 064 7 111 Total liabilities 1 022 121 920 443 772 342 703 205 Equity 108 386 103 930 97 567 94 255 Total liabilities and equity 1 130 507 1 024 373 869 909 797 460

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 108,000 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

