Infinity8 Announces the Upcoming Drop of Its Latest Collection - the Happy Hippos

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity8 announces the upcoming drop of its latest NFT collection - the Happy Hippos. Infinity8.io is a unique non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for creative digital assets, real estate, and crypto collectibles. It allows users to collect some of the most prized digital assets from creative talents around the world.



As an NFT marketplace, Infinity8 intends to create a bridge between fine art and digital art by supporting great minds and highlighting up-and-coming talent. The platform quickly gained widespread attention from NFT enthusiasts and other global partners who attest to the difference it is making in the field. Despite its relative newness, the NFT marketplace won the Best NFT Marketplace Award 2021 - a program that honors innovation and creativity throughout the blockchain industry, celebrating the best crypto projects each year.

Infinity8's "The Happy Hippo NFT collection" is a collection of 8888 unique, randomly generated AI "cartoon-like" hippos. The NFT collection will be on pre-sale starting at $200 per hippo. https://Infinity8.io/happy-hippos/

Being a philanthropic NFT marketplace, Infinity8 will donate part of the proceeds to a wildlife protection charity to help the hippos in their natural environment. Thus, for each hippo purchase, an adoption certificate will be issued to the owner of the NFT.

ABOUT Infinity8

Infinity8 is the first-ever Philanthropic NFT Marketplace for NFT, Real estate, and Crypto collectibles. Our goal is to build a bridge between the fine art world and the digital art world while giving back. Infinity8.io is the most secure and trustable platform to buy, sell and trade premium NFTs and also discover creatives from new talents. Infinity8 is based on the ERC-1155 Blockchain, ensuring fast and reliable services.

