Notification on Ignitis Group conference call to be held on 20 October 2021
AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 20 October 2021, 4.30 pm Vilnius time / 2.30 pm London time it will hold a conference call for investors and analysts regarding the Networks business segment regulatory changes and its impact on the activities notified earlier
(link).
To join the conference call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n2xb2dcs
Alternatively, you can join the conference call using the dial-in numbers below:
Lithuania: +370 5 214 0081
United Kingdom: +44 20 7192 8338
United States: +1 (646) 7413-167
Event Passcode: 5776638
Questions can be submitted in advance to Group’s IR team after registering for the conference call or live during the call.
Presentation slides will be available here: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations
For more information please contact:
Communications
Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt