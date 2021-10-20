Notification on Ignitis Group conference call to be held on 20 October 2021

| Source: Ignitis grupė Ignitis grupė

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 20 October 2021, 4.30 pm Vilnius time / 2.30 pm London time it will hold a conference call for investors and analysts regarding the Networks business segment regulatory changes and its impact on the activities notified earlier
To join the conference call, please register at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n2xb2dcs  

Alternatively, you can join the conference call using the dial-in numbers below:  
Lithuania: +370 5 214 0081  
United Kingdom: +44 20 7192 8338  
United States: +1 (646) 7413-167 
  
Event Passcode: 5776638  

Questions can be submitted in advance to Group’s IR team after registering for the conference call or live during the call. 

Presentation slides will be available here: https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations  

For more information please contact: 

Communications  
Artūras Ketlerius 
+370 620 76076 
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt 

Investor Relations  
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė  
+370 643 14925  
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt  