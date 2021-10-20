Tiziana Life Sciences plc: PDMR Dealing

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that it has been notified that Panetta Partners Limited, an entity in which Gabriele Cerrone, the Executive Chairman has a beneficial interest, purchased 60,000 ordinary shares of 3p each in the market at a price of 55p per share.



The acquisition takes Mr Cerrone's interests from 34.208% to 34.238% (within the 1% incremental threshold under Note 11 to Rule 9 of the UK Takeover Code).

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated a) Name Gabriele Cerrone 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chairman b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Tiziana Life Sciences plc b) LEI 213800CED47HI8PIOB36 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of 3p each b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument ISIN for Tiziana Life Sciences plc: GB00BKWNZY55 c) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase d) Price(s) and volume(s) 55p



60,000 f) Date of the transaction 4 October 2021 g) Place of the transaction XLON

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ:TLSA, UK LSE: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases.

