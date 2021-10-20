October 20, 2021

Announcement no. 16

BioPorto A/S appoints new Chief Executive Officer and announces changes to the Board of Directors

BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto”) has announced the appointment of Anthony Pare as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anthony (Tony) Pare, a US citizen, will join BioPorto directly from T2 Biosystems, a US Nasdaq-listed in vitro diagnostics company, where he served as the Chief Commercial Officer and presided over several successful product launches. He will start in BioPorto by mid-November 2021.

Prior to T2 Biosystems, Anthony Pare served as Chief Commercial Officer at Hemanext (US), and in various commercial and business development leadership roles at Haemonetics (US), which specialized in blood processing and diagnostic technologies. He holds a Master’s degree in Engineering Administration from George Washington University (US).

“I am extremely pleased with the appointment of Tony as BioPorto’s new CEO. For 24 years, he has been leading product development, commercialization, marketing and operations improvements in leading medtech and diagnostic companies. During this time, he has delivered impressive results, driving business value, increasing product presence and growing sales, both in the US and globally. His is a very strong match with BioPorto’s commercialization plan for The NGAL Test™ and gRAD platform-based products,” said Christopher Lindop, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at BioPorto.

“I am very excited to take on the role of CEO of BioPorto from Peter Mørch Eriksen. BioPorto’s superior technologies have tremendous potential to fundamentally improve diagnosis and prognosis to benefit patients, physicians and healthcare systems. I look forward to leading BioPorto as our US and Denmark-based team works to realize the full value of the company’s pipeline,” Anthony Pare said.

Changes to the board of directors

As previously announced, outgoing CEO Peter Mørch Eriksen will remain at BioPorto in a full-time advisory role until January 2022. Furthermore, the Board of Directors and key shareholders have asked and Peter Mørch Eriksen has accepted to stand for election to the Board of Directors. BioPorto will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for this purpose.

In parallel, after eight years of service, Chairman of the Board of Directors Thomas Magnussen has decided to tender his resignation as of the date of the EGM. Christopher Lindop, who joined BioPorto’s Board in 2019, will succeed Thomas Magnussen as Chairman.

“I want to thank Thomas for his long-time dedication to BioPorto. Together with Peter, he has been instrumental in establishing the strong basis on which BioPorto stands today – strategically, financially and operationally. At the same time, I am very pleased Peter has agreed to take on a new position as member of the Board of Directors. His unique experience and knowledge will be a valuable addition to the Board as we work with management to realize BioPorto’s great potential,” said Christopher Lindop, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Lindop, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, BioPorto A/S

Telephone +1 617 276 2357

Tim Eriksen, Investor Relations, BioPorto A/S

Telephone: +45 6168 7779

Telephone +45 4529 0000, Email investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

Attachment