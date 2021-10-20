Boyden Canada Appoints Michael Lewis Partner, Bringing Innovative Talent to Clients in Financial Services and Real Estate

Toronto, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Lewis as Partner in its Toronto office. Michael joins Boyden’s global financial services practice and will work with local, regional and international clients to help them secure next generation talent in financial services and real estate.

The team also welcomes Jonathan Finless, appointed Associate in Boyden’s Toronto office and member of the global financial services practice. Jonathan was previously Solution Developer – Consulting & Financial Transformation at Deloitte, advising mid-sized and multinational clients on technological change.

Under Michael’s leadership, Boyden Canada will continue to strengthen services in banking & capital markets, financial consulting, fintech, institutional asset management, insurance, real estate, wealth management and private banking.

“Michael’s understanding of these sectors and access to fast-evolving global talent is a critical advantage to our clients as they seek to align talent to organizational strategy in light of the pandemic and shifting market opportunities,” said Trina D. Gordon, President & CEO, Boyden.

With over 20 years’ experience as an executive search consultant and senior executive in banking and real estate, Michael works with banks, credit unions, financial institutions, private equity and real estate firms, from early-stage start-ups to large private and public companies.

“Michael is a great addition to our financial services practice, bringing next generation and rare talent to the table through his executive search, banking and real estate experience,” commented Carlos Dafauce Global Co-Leader, Financial Services Practice and Partner, Spain. “He and his clients suit Boyden’s global values and qualities, and his flair and entrepreneurial style will foster and enhance cross-border teaming from Toronto”.

Michael started his career at TD Bank where he worked for 10 years across retail and commercial banking. Previously, he served as Managing Director, Financial Services and Real Estate at an executive search firm specializing in financial services. Prior to that, he was Director, Origination at Timbercreek Asset Management; Vice President at Raymond James Corporate & Real Estate Banking; and Manager, Commercial Real Estate Lending at Equitable Bank. Michael is also Chair, Talent & Leadership Subcommittee and Co-Chair, Mentorship & Sponsorship Committee, Black North Initiative; Co-Founder, Black Opportunity Fund; and a longstanding supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, where he served as a Big Brother, Chair of Finance of Younger Leaders, and Finance Committee Member. He holds an MBA from Schulich School of Business, York University and a BSc (Hons) from University of Toronto, and is a CFA Charterholder, Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, Charlottesville, Virginia, United States.

