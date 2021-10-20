Maldives Tourism Report 2021: The Maldives will Attract More Than 2.5 Million International Tourists and Generated More Than $5 Billion Revenues by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Maldives: Emerging as a Dream?Vacation?Destination for the International Tourists" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Maldives will attract more than 2.5 million international tourists and generated more than US$ 5 billion in revenues by 2027.

"Maldives Tourism Market" offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the Maldives tourism market.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to international tourists' arrivals, spending, the purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides a clear insight into current and future tourism developments in the region. Furthermore, this report uses country-focused analysis to explore tourist markets in the Maldives.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 14 nations. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of Maldives travel and tourism.

The top 14 most visited countries included in this report are India, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, United States, Ukraine, Spain, Austria and Poland

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Total International Tourists Arrival and Market Size (Spending) in the Maldives (2017 - 2027)

2.1 Total International Tourists Arrival and Forecast

2.2 Total International Tourists Spending and Forecast

3. Total International Tourists Arrival and Spending Share in the Maldives (%) (2017 - 2027)

3.1 Total International Tourists Arrival Share and Forecast

3.2 Total International Tourists Spending Share and Forecast

4. Key Market Drivers and Challenges of Maldives Tourism Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Challenges

5. Maldives International Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending - Top 14 Countries In-Depth Analysis (2017 - 2027)

5.1 Indian Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.1.1 Indian Tourists Arrival to Maldives and Forecast

5.1.2 Information on Indian Tourists Purpose of Visits to Maldives and Forecast

5.1.3 Indian Tourists Spending in Maldives and Forecast

5.2 Kazakhstan Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.3 Saudi Arabia Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.4 Italy Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.5 Russia Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.6 United Kingdom Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.7 Germany Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.8 France Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.9 Switzerland Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.10 Ukraine Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.11 Spain Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.12 Poland Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.13 Austria Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

5.14 United States Tourists Arrival, Purpose of Visits and Spending

